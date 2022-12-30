I am giving you a new commandment, that you love one another; just as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all people will know that you are My disciples: if you have love for one another.” John 13:34-35
Last Friday we returned from a 10-day trip. The return flight was an exhaustive experience which got us back home several hours later than we had planned. We drove home from Knoxville tired and hungry.
Several friends and family helped with things here while were gone which was a blessing, but, imagine our joy and relief when we walked in the door and one of them had left us a note that there was turkey soup in the frig for us to heat up and homemade cookies. What a thoughtful thing for her to do and it was just what we needed.
As we sat down to eat, I began to open Christmas cards. I love receiving Christmas cards from dear friends, especially those across the miles who bring us up to date on their lives. I noticed the card from one of my “regulars” had her daughter’s name on the return address and when I read it she told me how her mom had died peacefully in her sleep earlier this year. For some reason that hit me particularly hard.
I have never dedicated this column to anyone, but, this one is dedicated to that dear, departed friend, June “Bug’” Harris. June was my supervisor when I was a new case worker at the Welfare office in California way back in 1976 and I learned so much from her. She lived by one particular expression, “You can catch more flies with honey than you can with vinegar” and I often heard her say it. Love just oozed out of June Bug and into the hearts and lives of everyone around her. As I watched her live that out I learned a lot about interacting with people. She was a wonderful mentor.
I often ponder how different our world would be if we showed that kind of love, caring and compassion for other people? What if we adopted June’s motto or Kelly Anne’s thoughtfulness? Would this not be living out one of the two commandments that Jesus gave us in John 13 to love one another? What if we did as Jesus commanded above or as Paul directed us in Philippians 2:1-4 thusly:
Therefore if there is any encouragement in Christ, if any consolation of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any affection and compassion, make my joy complete by being of the same mind, maintaining the same love, united in spirit, intent on one purpose. Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility consider one another as more important than yourselves; do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others.
What a difference we would see if everyone in the entire world was ‘others-centered’. But, alas, Jesus told us what was far more likely to be the case as the last days draw upon us. In 2 Timothy 3:1-5, He gives us this warning:
But realize this, that in the last days difficult times will come. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, slanderers, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, irreconcilable, malicious gossips, without self-control, brutal, haters of good, treacherous, reckless, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, holding to a form of godliness although they have denied its power; avoid such people as these. (Emphasis mine)
We are not the ones who can change the direction of the world. Things like that are in God’s control. But, we can change our little corner of the world and hope that change will spread by modeling what the Bible charges us to do.
It seems to me as the New Year fast approaches, that we should all examine ourselves. If we can change only ourselves and be more like June Bug, then at least one little part of the world will be changed for the better. Isn’t it worth the effort?
Happy New Year!