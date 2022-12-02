For a Child will be born to us, a Son will be given to us; and the government will rest on His shoulders; and His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace. There will be no end to the increase of His government or of peace on the throne of David and over his kingdom, to establish it and to uphold it with justice and righteousness from then on and forevermore. Isaiah 9:6-7
This afternoon my grandsons and I were doing a Christmas craft together. I honestly don’t even remember how the subject of God came up, but one of them asked me if I was a Christian. When I told him I was, he replied that I couldn’t be because I didn’t live in the right place. Puzzled, I asked him what he meant and he proceeded to remind me about the place I had told him about with “all the jewels and stuff”. I realized he was remembering a conversation we’d had about what Heaven was going to be like. It led to a wonderful conversation about what it means to be a Christian and also how a person gets into heaven which followed his declaration of being a ‘good’ person. As I shared biblical truths with them I was pretty impressed that they grasped as many of the concepts we discussed as they did because I know some adults who don’t do as well.
That conversation also included one about why Christmas is important which led me to thinking about the fact that the Advent season has begun. I’ve written quite about Advent in this column previously so I’m not going to repeat that. But I want to remind you of the definition of the word . Basically, it means the second coming of Jesus Christ. It’s a season of anticipation and joyous expectation.
Of course, one of the most wonderful places in the Bible that points to Advent and Christmas as a whole is found in our passage above. We hear these words read in our churches during the advent season and see it on Christmas cards. But, how much time do we really spend pondering their significance? To put it into proper context, the Jews had been walking in darkness, severely oppressed by the Assyrians whose invasion of Israel had also been prophesied by Isaiah in chapter 8. Isaiah tells them freedom, light and rejoicing is coming and that it will come through the birth of a child; a Son and ruler whom God will give to them. As we can imagine, the of the concepts Isaiah presents of the government ‘resting on His shoulders’ was a welcome one to the Jews in their struggles.
Most of this passage is prophetical. The placing of the government of the world upon the shoulders of Jesus Christ will not happen until the Millennium (the thousand year reign of Christ) when He will rule as King of Kings and Lord of Lords (Revelation 20:4-6, Psalm 72, Isaiah 2:1-4). This was hopeful news to the Jews back then who were struggling with the darkness of the world, as it is for us today, also living in a dark world. Just like the people then, we are awaiting the return of our Lord and Savior to fulfill the promises God has given us.
While Christmas is a joyous celebration, for some folks it can also be bittersweet. Perhaps you have recently lost loved ones and miss them so. Perhaps you have difficult memories associated with this season. But, let me encourage you to reflect on Isaiah’s words because they are as much for you today as they were for Israel back then.
We have a wonderful Savior, Jesus Christ who knows which ones are His, loves us with an everlasting love; and was born so that He could die a horrible death on the cross just for you and for me. If you don’t yet know Him, I can assure you that He is waiting for you with open arms. Perhaps He can be your best and perfect gift this Christmas, bringing peace to your life and joy to your heart.