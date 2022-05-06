Beloved, while I was making every effort to write you about our common salvation, I felt the necessity to write to you appealing that you contend earnestly for the faith that was once for all time handed down to the saints. Jude 3
Our Wednesday night Bible Study is studying the book of Jude. I’ve read through this book many times, but somehow, it seems so appropriate for today’s times. Let’s just face it; our world is a mess right now and our country right along with it. The curious thing is though, that’s really not anything new. Each passing generation would have said the same thing. It seems that the older our world grows and changes, the problems and complications of living in a fallen world grow and change right along with it. Here’s what Solomon had to say about this in Ecclesiastes 1:9: “What has been, it is what will be, and what has been done, it is what will be done. So there is nothing new under the sun.”
Jude is all about the apostasy of the last days. He saw that coming and wrote to warn the believers back then. As we see in our passage, his original intent was to write about their common salvation, but he changed gears to address what was going to be an obvious issue — one that we face in our world today and that is contending earnestly for our faith.
What did he see way back then that pointed so forward towards today? He saw that there was going to be a great deception, a great falling away from the truth of the gospel. In Jude 12, he says this about the false teachers: These are the ones who are hidden reefs in your love feasts when they feast with you without fear. How can they do that? Because the saints of God were allowing deception to come in. They were not standing guard over the truth of the gospel. These ungodly men who were bringing with them a false doctrine had infiltrated the church. They had snuck in amongst the believers who were not recognizing the error in their teaching and practices.
Peter recognized the threat of this and exhorted us in this way: Be of sober spirit, be on the alert. Your adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour. So resist him, firm in your faith, knowing that the same experiences of suffering are being accomplished by your brothers and sisters who are in the world. (1 Peter 5:8-9) Have you heard of Christians throughout the world who are suffering? There is much persecution, some of it deadly. I recently saw a secret videotape from an undisclosed location of some Muslim women who had converted to Christianity being baptized. They wore coverings over their face and clothes so as not to be recognized but there was still quiet joy. They will die if they are discovered. It’s a sobering thought, but believers all over the world are dealing with this.
There is much happening today that is of grave concern, so many issues, so much darkness, pain and sadness. There is turmoil and divisiveness all around the world and in our own country; and there are times when I simply cry out to the Lord to return and take us all home. I know I am not alone in that plea. But God has a time frame known only to Him.
We had a beautiful time of worship last Sunday morning. The lyrics of one song told about our singing praise to our heavenly Father with great rejoicing and it reminded me of how that is exactly what we’ll be doing in heaven. What a glorious time that will be and how much we have to look forward to! It’s that ‘hope of glory’ that the Bible speaks about so often.
In the meantime, we are to “occupy until He comes”. (Luke 19:13), being Bereans, searching the Scriptures to verify the truth of what we are hearing and being taught. And, above all, be on the alert, keeping our eyes upon Jesus, the Author and Finisher of our faith.