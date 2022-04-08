”Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.” — Colossians 3:23-24
Recently I ordered a new cleaning machine that vacuums and mops at the same time. It was supposed to make cleaning hardwood floors a breeze and save time. In theory it sounded so great but after first use I realized it didn’t go as good a job as my old method. It didn’t help me to do my best.
Life is too busy and sometimes it seems as though we get spread so thin we are always looking for shortcuts often sacrificing our “best” for that which is simply sufficient. In this passage in Colossians 3 Paul is giving instructions to wives, husbands and employees. I think the most serious takeaway, though, is in the final sentence where he writes “It is the Lord, Christ, you are serving.”
How different would every area of life be if we could see it through the filters of that last sentence? And, what if we had those hearts? I thought I would share a poem with you I wrote some years ago after attending a women’s retreat. Of course, it is more personal to me, but, it gives an illustration of how our daily lives can be affected by what Paul writes in these two verses. I hope it blesses you.
HEARTSONG
As I left the mountaintop, a hawk flew overhead;
He soared so high and gracefully, his body brown and red.
I saw each leaf, each flower, each tree in the mountains as I passed by,
And I said, “Oh Lord, why can’t I stay, please tell me why?”
I could almost see His eyes twinkling and I know I felt Him smile
As He nudged me on I’m certain I heard Him say, “MY child...
This weekend I fed you with spiritual food, I nurtured your soul,
I renewed your heart, refreshed you and made you whole.”
“You must take what you’ve learned here and spread it far and wide.
The weekend is a beginning, not a place to run and hide.
It builds up in you a springboard from which you now must fly,
So that I can reach out through you and that, my child is why”.
So, as I was cleaning toilets, doing laundry and mopping floors,
I realized I felt differently about doing these unending chores.
The tasks weren’t any different, they were just as mundane,
Yes, they were the same, but not I. I was the one who’d changed.
As I did the laundry, I saw the linens that Jesus Himself had worn,
And the mending I did with gratitude seeing it as the garments He had torn.
And as I mopped the floors I saw them receiving His holy feet.
As I prepared my family’s meals I saw Jesus sitting down to eat.
As I dusted I cleared away the remnants of all that was unjust or untrue.
As I cleaned the windows I washed away the sins that often block my view.
When I finished, I stepped back knowing He would be pleased,
And then remembered how God wanted to shine through me.
My next stop was the grocery store, and as I walked the aisles,
I greeted every customer with a friendly smile.
I witnessed to an old friend as I stood in the longest line,
And told the harried checker that she was doing just fine.
When my children came home from school, I was overjoyed that they were there.
When my husband came home, we had even more to share.
As I helped with homework or leant a sympathetic ear.
Such joy abounds in our home knowing that Jesus is here.
And when all was said and done, it had been a very long day.
I realized I was living the weekend as I knelt to pray.
I knew the words that God had spoken were ones that would never part
I rejoice that Jesus loved me so that He renewed my heart!