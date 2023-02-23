Do not neglect hospitality to strangers, for by this some have entertained angels without knowing it. Hebrews 13:2
The other day my precious daughter-in-law and I were shopping at a store in Asheville. A young man was standing outside and as we passed by he held out his hand and asked, “Could you spare a dollar?”
I just walked on by, but Samantha wanted to get money out of her purse and give it to him. She told me, “I just have such a heart for people who are struggling. He might be one of those angels the Bible talks about,” and proceeded to go to her purse in the car to get some money for him.
She remembers her own struggles in life and has empathy and compassion for others who are in the same place. I felt instantly convicted about my own attitude and a possible missed opportunity, and decided to go back with her.
The car was less than 20 feet away from the man and all of this took only a couple of minutes but when we went back, he was gone. We looked all around but didn’t see him. Was he an angel? Chances are he was human and there were stairs right behind him going down to the sidewalk and a tall retaining wall that would have hidden him from our sight if he did, but, I guess we’ll never know. We drove off with me praying silently asking the Lord to forgive me for my hardness of heart.
The Bible does indeed tell us to show hospitality to strangers. Hospitality can be defined as “the quality or disposition of receiving and treating guests and strangers in a warm, friendly, generous way.” In the New Testament, the Greek word translated “hospitality” literally means “love of strangers.” It’s a virtue that is both commanded and commended throughout Scripture. By showing compassion and caring for others, we are living out His example in this world; being His hands and His feet. Matthew 25 is a good example of how the things we do for ‘the least of these’ we are doing to (or for) Him. There are many ways to do this. Life is busy, though, and so often we don’t take the time, even sometimes, sadly enough, within our own families.
Despite my oversight the other day, I have always believed it is right to show love, appreciation and charity to people in this life. I was touched as an adolescent by the following poem by Leigh M. Hodges in the early 1900’s that was included in one “Leaves of Gold” books my parents bought. I have always loved poetry and enjoyed reading that book time and again. I carry a copy in my Bible. These are good words to live by and what a difference we would make in so many lives if we did:
Give Them The Flowers NowClosed eyes can’t see the white roses,
Cold hands can’t hold them, you know;
Breath that is stilled cannot gather
The odors that sweet from them blow.
Death, with a peace beyond dreaming,
Its children of earth doth endow;
Life is the time we can help them,
So give them the flowers now!
Here are the struggles and striving,
Here are the cares and the tears;
Now is the time to be smoothing
The frowns and the furrows and fears.
What to closed eyes are kind sayings?
What to hushed heart is deep vow?
Naught can avail after parting,
So give them the flowers now!
Just a kind word or a greeting;
Just a warm grasp or a smile—
These are the flowers that will lighten
The burdens for many a mile.
After the journey is over
What is the use of them; how
Can they carry them who must be carried?
Oh, give them the flowers now!
Blooms from the happy heart’s garden,
Plucked in the spirit of love;
Blooms that are earthly reflections
Of flowers that blossom above.
Words cannot tell what a measure
Of blessing such gifts will allow
To dwell in the lives of many,
So give them the flowers now!