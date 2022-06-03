How great are Your deeds, O Lord, Your thoughts are very deep.
The ignorant man does not comprehend them, nor does the fool understand them. When the wicked spring up like grass,
And workers of iniquity flourish, It is that they may be destroyed forever. . . .
The righteous shall flourish like the palm tree, and grow mighty like a cedar of Lebanon. . . .To declare that the Lord is upright, My Rock in Whom there is no unrighteousness. — Psalm 92:6–8, 13, 16
Many years ago when I was sixteen, we were good friends with another family. Their son, Eric, was in his early twenties but somehow, we had become friends and I had become his ‘confidante’. He was a handsome young man but deeply troubled. Even at my young age, I often found myself trying to counsel him and give him comfort. He moved away to go to college and while there, committed suicide. We went over to comfort his parents but what really happened is that they sat me down and plied me with a plethora of questions trying to understand why. None of us were Christians so I couldn’t offer them the comfort they really needed, but, I did my best to help them understand how troubled he was. They blamed themselves for Eric’s death and I did not have the wisdom or maturity to explain to them they were not at fault.
How often do we ask why? How can we understand the school shootings or the abuses of kids or adults; the accidents that take lives; the wars, the death of unborn children and other ways we see man’s inhumanity to man? The truth is that we can’t. We don’t have those insights. We cannot see on that higher plane of existence in the spiritual realm that only God can. But, as you can see, by our passage above man, in his ignorance, is always trying to do so. So, what is the true view of these tragedies and is God or are we ‘responsible’ for them?
I have said so many times here that God has a plan. Always. From before the beginning to the end of time. We live in a fallen world. There is wickedness and there is evil all because of Satan’ s deception in convincing Eve and then Adam to eat from the only tree in the garden of Eden that God had prohibited them from so doing. Sin entered in to the world at that moment. Since we are all descended from Adam, Scripture makes it clear that each and every human being is born with a sin nature. Satan’s influence in this world is very powerful and because he is evil through and through, he will use that influence in every way he can and also use it to persecute Christians. Through that sin in the world, bad things happen. God doesn’t ‘cause them.’ That would be inconsistent with what we know about His nature.
What about those times when bad things happen to us? I’d like to say that I have always handled those challenges that come my way but I don’t always handle them as well as I’d like to. When Michael got sick and had to have his bone marrow stem cell transplant, I did ask God why; but, not for long. God showed me fairly quickly that I needed to put my faith and trust in Him no matter the outcome.
There are times, though, when things happen because God does discipline us. We can read about that in Hebrews 12 and Proverbs 3 and perhaps I’ll take a look at that with you next time.
Genesis 6:6-8 tells us how God sent to flood to destroy the evil and wickedness of mankind. Look at what verse 8 tells us: “But Noah found favor in the eyes of the Lord.”
The truth is that we can question God; we can complain to Him, we can be like the ignorant people in our passage, or we can choose to trust Him in ALL things, putting our feet upon The Rock. In the midst of a world in which wickedness abounds, we can be Noahs.