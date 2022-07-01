And this is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ, filled with the fruit of righteousness that comes through Jesus Christ—to the glory and praise of God. — Philippians 1:9-11
Michael and I were practicing for leading worship at church last Sunday and the Lord laid on his heart to sing “More Love to Thee”. I hadn’t heard that hymn for a long time, but it really touched my heart, and no wonder! The hymn was written by the author of my favorite book outside of the Bible, Elizabeth Prentiss, in 1856 being inspired by the passage above. Her book “Stepping Heavenward” is one I have read time and time again and given to so many women I’ve lost count. I was so moved by the words to this hymn I think I’ll get it out and read it again.
Here are the verses of the hymn:
“More love to Thee, O Christ, More love to Thee!
Hear Thou the prayer I make On bended knee;
This is my earnest plea: More love, O Christ, to Thee,
More love to Thee. More love to Thee!
Once earthly joy I craved, Sought peace and rest;
Now Thee alone I seek, Give what is best;
This all my prayer shall be: More love, O Christ, to Thee,
More love to Thee, More love to Thee!
Then shall my latest breath Whisper Thy praise;
This be the parting cry My heart shall raise;
This still its prayer shall be: More love, O Christ to Thee,
More love to Thee, More love to Thee!”
What an incredible prayer Paul shared with the church at Philippi! Just think about how the world would be different if we had that “ more, abounding love”. And, Paul knew that. That was the understanding that framed his prayer for the Philippian saints who were enduring persecution, and some of it from within their own ‘ranks’. Paul was writing this letter from prison in Rome where he was chained day and night to a Praetorian guard. I wonder how many of them came to know Christ through Paul’s imprisonment? Not only that, in the first chapter of Philippians we see that there were those ‘Christians’ who were trying to make Paul’s imprisonment more difficult for him. To that he simply stated that no matter what or how, the gospel was going out and for that he rejoiced.
How much rejoicing have you done lately? I will admit that yesterday when I began writing this, I wasn’t having a particularly great day. I was just feeling worn out from working so hard in the garden and at other things in life. But then God refreshed me by sending me this hymn. He is always so faithful to know who we need when we need it.
As we take a further look at Paul’s prayer we see there is a purpose in this abounding love. It is to be the governing love in our lives that leads us on the path to godliness and holiness that involves making wise decisions and living our lives in a way that we testify to the Lord’s work in us. Paul says that living our lives this way fills us with the fruit of righteousness which in turn helps us to be found pure and blameless when Christ returns.
Don’t we all yearn to hear those words, “Well done, good and faithful servant” when we stand before Jesus some day? I know I sure do. Just think; if we allowed that ‘more abounding love’ into our lives we would be ‘others first’ people. We wouldn’t seek those temporal things of the world, but instead seek those things that have eternal value. If the world was filled with people who have that ‘more love’ attitude, we wouldn’t be in the mess we’re in right now.
I, for one, am going to desire; to pray; to act; to think to have more and abounding love, not just for me, but for Him. Won’t you join me?