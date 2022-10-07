Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth passed away, and there is no longer any sea. And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne, saying, “Behold, the tabernacle of God is among the people, and He will dwell among them, and they shall be His people, and God Himself will be among them, and He will wipe away every tear from their eyes; and there will no longer be any death; there will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain; the first things have passed away.” Revelation 21:1-4
Last weekend I was watching one of my favorite movie series, “The Lord of the Rings.” In the final movie, the forces of Satan (Sauran) are coming against the forces of good in masses and waves of evil. Gandolf and Pippin are alone. Pippin looks at him and says, “I didn’t think it would end this way.” Gandolf looks at him lovingly and responds, “End? The journey doesn’t end here. Death is just another path; one we all must take. The grey world curtain rolls back and it all turns to silver glass. And then you see it.”
Pippin is enthralled with Gandolf’s words, and asks him “What?”
“White shores beyond; a far green country with a swift sunrise,” Gandolf says. As he speaks, Gandolf is gazing off at an unknown world.
Pippin smiles and says, “Well, that’s not so bad.” “No. No, it isn’t.” Gandolf replies with a gentle and encouraging smile. He is giving Pippin a glimpse out of this world into heaven.
Do you ever stop to think about what heaven will be like? Perhaps it’s the sense I have that the Lord will be returning for His church soon. Perhaps it’s when I consider my own mortality. For whatever the reason, I do ponder what heaven will be like from time-to-time and when I do, Revelation 21 is the place I go. If I had enough space, I’d quote the entire chapter here. The new heaven and earth God is preparing for us is going to be absolutely incredible; more so than we could ever imagine even with the picture John paints for us.
And, there’s more! Verse 5 tells us that “He who sits on the throne said, “Behold, I am making all things new.” And then, there’s another promise in verse 7: “The one who overcomes will inherit these things and I will be his God and He will be My son.” These are promises, folks; promises we can cling to of a glorious time we have to look forward to. Not only that, according to our passage above, Jesus Himself in the form of the Father and the Son will be among us and there will be a time of only rejoicing. Death, sadness, pain — all that will be abolished. It will just simply be gone.
There is pain in this earthly life, but, it is fleeting. It is nothing compared to the glory to come. I sometimes think about the process of death. It is a strange thought that someday; in less than a moment, we will pass from this life to the eternal. There will be a sudden ceasing of all we now know. But, rather than fear that process we should look forward to that time. Our humanness sometimes gets in the way, but, truly, since James tells us our lives are “but a vapor” and that we are here one moment and then we are not, we know already that our lives are short and that this world is not our final destination.
What hardships are you experiencing in your life today? Perhaps you are reading this column for the first time and are needing the encouragement of knowing that God is real. Let me assure you that He is. He is waiting to give you the blessing of His grace and forgiveness and the hope of an eternal future; and only He can. Only Jesus. He is all you need.