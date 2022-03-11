“Blessed is a man who perseveres under trial; for once he has been approved, he will receive the crown of life which the Lord has promised to those who love Him.” James 1:12
The other day our 5-year-old grandson, Jonah, was playing with our dog, Molly. She has a toy she loves and Jonah was trying to get it from her to throw. She wasn’t giving it up easily and wrestled him to the ground. He held on valiantly as they played this game of tug-a-war. His cheeks were pink from the exertion but he held on. Clutching the toy with tight fists he said through gritted teeth, “Real mens don’t give up!”. What a profound statement.
That statement reminded me so much of what is happening across the world in Ukraine. Watching the Ukraine citizens in their valiant attempt to repel Russia’s invasion alongside their president made me think of Jonah’s statement. Real men don’t give up. In truth, I guess I should say that real “people” don’t give up.
There are numerous verses in Scripture that encourage us to not give up no matter what our circumstances. This verse in James is just one of them. Note that James makes it clear that this blessing comes to those who are persevering in their trials. And why? Because, as James says, we have an eternal hope waiting for us. It’s a promise from God and God’s promises are always true.
When was the last time you endured a trial? Trials can be of our own making or they can be trials caused by others or even by the consequence of living in a fallen world. Certainly the people of Ukraine didn’t cause this trial. This war was started by evil; by the forces of darkness in this world which are powered by Satan. I have been touched by the tenacity of the Ukrainian people. It has been both heartbreaking and inspiring. But they are not giving up.
In the book of Revelation we see many exhortations in the second and third chapters. They are contained in the messages for each of the seven churches. Let’s take a quick look at them:
Revelation 2:7: “To him who overcomes I will give to eat from the tree of life, which is in the midst of the Paradise of God.”
Revelation 2:11: “shall not be hurt by the second death.”
Revelation 2:17: “give some of the hidden manna to eat. And I will give him a white stone, and on the stone a new name written which no one knows except him who receives it.”
Revelation 2:26-27: “to him I will give power over the nations — He shall rule them with a rod of iron; they shall be dashed to pieces like the potter’s vessels — as I also have received from My Father.”
Revelation 3:5: “shall be clothed in white garments, and I will not blot out his name from the Book of Life; but I will confess his name before My Father and before His angels.”
Revelation 3:12: “I will make him a pillar in the temple of My God, and he shall go out no more. I will write on him the name of My God and the name of the city of My God, the New Jerusalem, which comes down out of heaven from My God. And I will write on him My new name.”
Revelation 3:21: “I will grant to sit with Me on My throne, as I also overcame and sat down with My Father on His throne.”
It’s incredible to see these promises of God altogether like this. And, they are promises for us today as well. God wants us to persevere and he helps us to do so. He helps us by the indwelling power of the Holy Spirit and he guides us as we strive to do his will. In him all things are possible.
Yes, real people don’t give up. We persevere. We endure. And, in the end, we receive an eternal reward. So, press on, dear ones. The Lord is coming back soon.