For when you were slaves of sin, you were free in relation to righteousness. Therefore what benefit were you then deriving from the things of which you are now ashamed? For the outcome of those things is death. But now having been freed from sin and enslaved to God, you derive your benefit, resulting in sanctification, and the outcome, eternal life. For the wages of sin is death, but the gracious gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 6:20-23
I love having discussions with my grandkids. Jonah, and I had another great discussion the other day. He looked at the wrapped gifts under our tree longingly and then asked me why we gave gifts at Christmas. Jonah is a very smart five-year-old, and grasps many adult concepts rather surprisingly and it delights me to see those ‘light bulbs’ of understanding turn on.
I love the book of Romans. Many have described it as the quintessential book on Christian living. As Paul outlines the doctrines we are to live by in the first half of the book, he then shows us how to live them out practically in the second half. In this entire chapter he is illustrating what happens when we become those ‘new creatures in Christ’ at the moment of genuine salvation. He clearly and concisely explains what salvation does for us. To make it even more clear, in Chapter 6 he wants to make sure that we understand the relationship between sin and salvation.
Paul begins our passage with a challenging question: “What shall we say then? Are we to continue in sin so that grace may increase?”, and then answers the question in the same verse, “Far from it! How shall we who died to sin still live in it? “. In other words, we are never to have the attitude that since grace covers our sins, we can somehow appropriate greater grace with greater sin. No, Paul explains, grace does away with the body of sin we had and frees us so that sin and death no longer enslave us. Not that we will never again sin because we are human and flawed, but, that our sin doesn’t control us. We have have been made alive in righteousness; not as a result of our own righteousness, but as a result of the righteousness of Jesus Christ living within us.
So, what does this have to do with Christmas? Well, the answer lies in the last verse in our passage; verse 23, where Paul tells us that yes, “the wages of sin is death, but the gracious GIFT of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus, the Lord.” It is this gift we celebrate, not just at Christmas, but really, throughout the year because without it, we would not have salvation and all the hope and promises it brings.
As I explained to Jonah, Christmas isn’t about the gifts under the tree or the ones we exchange with one another. It’s about one thing and one thing only: the gift of Jesus Christ which God ‘lavished’ (Ephesians 1:8) on us. And, while I see nothing wrong with having Christmas family traditions, it is in memoriam of this that we exchange gifts with one another, or, at least it should be.
I ask you, dear readers; have you truly received this greatest gift? Is Jesus Master of your heart and Lord of your life? If not, God so desires to ‘lavish’ this gift of eternal life upon you. God’s grace isn’t just for Christmas. It is for all of time; for eternity.
With the world being the mess it is, it’s time to get serious about our faith. I plan to be among those who will be going up when that trumpet sounds and Christ returns for those who are His, and I hope you will all be joining me. This gift, where God cast His deity aside and came to us in the flesh so humbly, and was sacrificed in such loving, humility of spirit so that we could have eternal life is worth celebrating. It is the very foundation of our faith.
Merry Christmas!