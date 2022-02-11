”But now faith, hope, and love remain, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” 1 Corinthians 13:13
Valentine’s Day is in a couple of days, and, of course, our thoughts normally turn to the “Love Chapter.” It would take way too many columns to dissect that entire chapter because it is so meaty. The instructions Paul gives us on how to truly love are thought-provoking and challenging. He ends the chapter saying that even though love encompasses all the actions and attitudes in the words preceding, and all the doctrines we embrace, all possessions and all the things that will be gone and all the things that remain, the greatest of them all is love.
In addition, Paul’s words as he concludes this chapter sum up not only the entire chapter, but the commandments Jesus gave us in Luke 10:27: “And he answered, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and with all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself.” It’s important that we understand the kind of love that Jesus and Paul are referring to.
Here’s an excerpt from “Vines’ Expository Dictionary”:
“Christian love, whether exercised toward the brethren, or toward men generally, is not an impulse from the feelings, it does not always run with the natural inclinations, nor does it spend itself only upon those for whom some affinity is discovered. Love seeks the welfare of all and works no ill to any, love seeks opportunity to do good to all men, and especially toward them that are of the household of the faith.”
Isn’t it interesting that this definition of the word for love used in Luke 10 (agapao; the verb form of agape) points out that this Christian love is not based on impulse or feelings? How many times have we heard that ‘love is just a feeling’? That’s the popular worldview of the word, ‘love.’ But, as Christians, the worldview of anything should not be our ‘view.’ Our view of the world should be the same view that God has. And, it is the same with loving others.
Agapé love is defined as a sacrificial, unconditional love. It’s the love that caused God to be able to sacrifice His only Son for us. It’s the love that Paul tells men they should have for their wives; that they are to “cherish” them as Christ cherished His bride, the church. It’s the same love that Jesus had for us when He willingly laid down His life for us on the cross. I love the way Paul outlines just what Jesus did in Philippians 2: 3-11:
“Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility consider one another as more important than yourselves; do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others. Have this attitude in yourselves which was also in Christ Jesus, who, as He already existed in the form of God, did not consider equality with God something to be grasped, but emptied Himself by taking the form of a bond-servant and being born in the likeness of men. And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death: death on a cross.”
The words at the beginning of that passage exhort us to have the same sacrificial attitude that Jesus had for us. In a world today where too many people are “looking out for number one,” putting others first goes against the grain. But, if we are to truly love others, it is what we must do. It’s not an easy thing. It goes against human nature. Evidence of Christian faith, is that which shows the crucification of that human nature belonging to the old man, followed by the rising of the new man; having “put on” the Lord Jesus Christ. It is that new identity that allows us to love others like this, putting ourselves last. It’s unselfish, sacrificial love. If we had more of that kind of “greatest love” in the world then we wouldn’t be in the mess we’re in.