“Do not call to mind the former things, or consider things of the past. Behold, I am going to do something new, now it will spring up; will you not be aware of it? I will even make a roadway in the wilderness, rivers in the desert.” — Isaiah 43:18-19
It’s spring! It’s such a beautiful time of year, isn’t it? It always reminds me of newness. It seems as though everything is just coming alive again; some new things and some that seem like old friends.
We made a new friend; a speaker at our church last Sunday who is involved with Celebrate Recovery. He shared his powerful testimony of addiction to methamphetamine and how the Lord, in his grace, forgave him, healed him and restored him into newness of life. Shane had lost everything and his life was a mess. Most importantly, he had walked away from the God he had grown up with. He was lured into the lusts of life that the world of addiction offers and had suffered greatly for it. But his entire testimony pointed to the hope we have in Jesus. It was appropriate that Shane’s testimony should have been shared that day because it was the first day of spring.
Our passage above is such a good illustration of how God creates that newness of life within us. Just look at what he promises us he will do. God wants His best for each and every soul he created. He wants to cleanse us through the washing of the water of his Word; his living Word; his Son, the Living Water; Jesus Christ. He tells us that he will create something new in us as only he can do.
To fully understand this concept of creating newness within us we first need to understand how God brings this about. In my Wednesday morning Bible Study we are studying the Covenants of God and just this week we are moving from a thorough study of the Covenants given to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, as well as the giving of the Old Covenant (the Law) through Moses to studying the New Covenant. There’s that concept of new again. You see, God realized that there was no human being, past, present or future who could ever be a perfect sinless sacrifice to satisfy the requirements of the law, so, he sent his only Son to do so.
The book of Hebrews is a rich source of information explaining the difference between the old and new Covenants. That Jesus is ‘better’ pretty much sums up the entire book. Jesus is a better High Priest, a better mediator of the New Covenant (as compared to Moses under the Old Covenant), a better sacrifice; just better in every respect. He fulfilled the requirements of the Old Covenant in his flesh when he died on the cross so that all those who believe he is who he is have that same blessing of entering into the New Covenant of grace and being made new.
At the very moment of salvation, we become co-heirs of the salvation promises of God through Jesus. The old man; the person we were, dies and then is raised up in newness of life in Christ. And Hebrews also tells us that as Jesus is the merciful and faithful High Priest of the New Covenant of grace he has experienced every temptation we ever could. God allowed this so that we know he understands our struggles, every single one of them. This gives me great comfort because I know I can run to a heavenly Father who understands my weaknesses and my shortcomings and still loves me.
Are you struggling with something in your own life? Just give it to him, and, as our passage says above, don’t consider the past at all. Don’t look back. Today is a new day because God is waiting to make something new; He wants to create spring … in you. And when he does, he creates a roadway into the future he created you to have.