But if anyone suffers as a Christian, he is not to be ashamed, but is to glorify God in this name. For it is time for judgment to begin with the household of God; and if it begins with us first, what will be the outcome for those who do not obey the gospel of God? And if it is with difficulty that the righteous is saved, what will become of the godless man and the sinner? Therefore, those also who suffer according to the will of God are to entrust their souls to a faithful Creator in doing what is right. 1 Peter 4:16-19
We are starting a new study in our small group on Wednesday nights of a book recently written by Dr. David Jeremiah, “Where do we go from Here?”
I highly recommend it. In just the first chapter, Dr. Jeremiah explains how Marxism is the root of Socialism and Totalitarianism, and how they relate to what is happening in our culture today. It’s very thought-provoking. One of our discussion questions asks if there are any prophecies that point to this cultural shift. I can think of many, but, the passage above is the one that it starts with in my own mind.
I recently read a very disturbing article written by Ian M. Giatti, Christian Post Reporter, with a headline that reads: “Over a Third of Senior Pastors believe ‘good people’ can earn their way to heaven: survey”. As you can imagine, that headline definitely caught my eye. The article goes on to quote a survey conducted earlier this year by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University.
And I quote:
“The American Worldview Inventory 2022 examined more than three dozen beliefs held by pastors. Researchers found that in addition to believing that people can merit salvation based solely on their good works, one-third or more of senior pastors surveyed also believe the Holy Spirit is not a person but rather “a symbol of God’s power.” Others said that moral truth is subjective; sexual relations between two unmarried people who love each other is “morally acceptable” and biblical teaching on abortion is “ambiguous.”
At least a third of those surveyed also said they believe “socialism is preferable to capitalism and that allowing property ownership facilitates economic injustice,” which researchers say could point to the “increase of cultural and political influence into the church.”
This should alarm us, or at least, greatly concern us. But, it’s all part of what Jesus said would happen in ‘the last days’. Read what Paul writes in 2 Timothy 4:3-4: “ For the time will come when they will not tolerate sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance with their own desires, and they will turn their ears away from the truth and will turn aside to myths. “ And, we see this happening all around us.
So, what about this judgment that Peter is talking about here? Peter is writing to the Christian believers located in the five Roman provinces of then Asia Minor, which is our present day Turkey. These believers were undergoing great persecution as were all the Christians of the early church. He is exhorting them to persevere under persecution but also exhorting them in their struggle to separate themselves from the former world living that had once kept them in bondage. Peter reminds them that the wicked will face God’s judgment, but, that they, as believers of Jesus Christ and children of God had to hold themselves to a higher standard. We must hold fast to the sound teaching and doctrine of God’s Word. As we do so, Peter says, we glorify God.
God allows fiery trials in our lives to discipline us. The purpose of our trials is to refine us and make us more Christlike. We cannot hold onto worldliness. We must hold onto the truth of the gospel. This refining process is one God allows to set an example for the rest of the world. God’s judgment begins with us so that we can learn to live like Jesus and so the world can see Him in us.