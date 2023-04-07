But to each one of us grace was given according to the measure of Christ’s gift. Therefore it says, “When He ascended on high, He led captive the captives, and He gave gifts to people.” (Now this expression, “He ascended,” what does it mean except that He also had descended into the lower parts of the earth? He who descended is Himself also He who ascended far above all the heavens, so that He might fill all things.)
Ephesians 4:7-10
Have you ever had a bad day that ended up being called ‘good’? I have a pretty colorful past and I can look back at so many things I did, but I can do it without regret and let me tell you why. It’s because I have been redeemed. Jesus’ death on the cross; His blood that was shed for me covered each and every piece of ‘baggage’ I once carried before He overcame them as I was washed clean with His blood.
I also love this passage earlier in Ephesians 2:
And you were dead in your offenses and sins, in which you previously walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, of the spirit that is now working in the sons of disobedience. Among them we too all previously lived in the lusts of our flesh, indulging the desires of the flesh and of the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, just as the rest. But God, being rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in our wrongdoings, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved), and raised us up with Him, and seated us with Him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, so that in the ages to come He might show the boundless riches of His grace in kindness toward us in Christ Jesus.
This is important truth. What kind of death is Paul talking about? Spiritual death. In that state we had absolutely no hope of redemption; no chance at entering the Kingdom of God (heaven) after we die. We walked in our sins and we were lost in them. There was no hope for us. But, look what God did! He rescued us. Why? Because His love for us is so great. That doesn’t mean that He just arbitrarily reached out and grabbed us. No, He gave us a free will. We have to reach for Him, but, when we do, He meets us, He raises us up in Jesus Christ and lavishes His grace upon us.
Is it no wonder we celebrate Easter? Why would you not? Why would you not believe in such great a God and why would you not celebrate this incredible gift of salvation?
But, what about this Good Friday that came about after what we might think of as the worst day in history; the day that Jesus was tortured and hung on the cross. It’s hard to grasp the concept that the worst day was followed by the best day, but, that’s the way it was.
But, wait. What about the three days between Jesus’ death and resurrection? What happened during those three days? There are different schools of thought on this, but, what we do know is that prior to Jesus’ death, there was Hades or Sheol, which was where the souls of those who died went. But, if you remember, on the cross Jesus told the one man who chose to believe that “tomorrow, you will be with me in Paradise.” What I believe is that Jesus went down into Sheol and preached the good news of Himself and all those who had been waiting for Him to come, He took up into Paradise.
So, if you put it all together, both passages from Ephesians, we get this: Jesus died, rose again, was seen afterwards until He ascended to the throne of God to sit at His Father’s right hand, and in Him, we are seated right there with them. Now I don’t know about you, but, to me, that’s really something to celebrate! Happy Easter!