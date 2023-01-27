Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of His might. Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore, take up the full armor of God, so that you will be able to resist on the evil day, and having done everything, to stand firm. Ephesians 6:10-13
The other day I was playing with our dogs. Molly’s favorite toy is a “wubba” which is a rubber kong ball with a fabric covering that has tails so we can either throw it or play tug-of-war. I threw it and she and our new puppy, Max, ran to retrieve it, each of them grabbing a part of it. They continued to have their own game of “tug.” As I watched them struggle over the toy, this passage came to mind.
Life is indeed a struggle sometimes. Prior to writing those words, Paul had just given some pretty serious exhortations in chapter 5 and chapter 6 about how we are to handle interpersonal relationships between husbands and wives, children and parents and slaves and masters. He had really challenged us to be careful how we walk as Christians. And then, he takes us to this passage which he prefaces with the word, “finally.” It’s almost like a “therefore” that begs the question, “what is the therefore there for?” In this case, “finally” is a term of completion. Paul has given us all these doctrinal warnings and directions and now he is going to tell us how we are to accomplish them because he knows the real battle we face.
Relationships with others are often difficult. I don’t know any husband and wife who don’t disagree from time-to-time nor do I know any parents who never have a single problem with their children. And, sometimes the problems in the workplace are even worse than those we have at home.
The reason for all that is because there is a battle going on in the heavenly realm that we can’t even see here on earth. There is a spiritual plane and on that level, there is a war going on between the forces of good and evil. Sometimes it’s an actual war for the soul of a person who isn’t yet a Christian. Do you remember in the book of Daniel in the last chapter (12) the angel tells Daniel that God has placed Michael, “the great prince” to stand guard over Daniel’s people? Why would God do that? Because there is a battle going on. If you read further on in Ephesians Chapter 6, you will see that Paul outlines every article of clothing in the ‘full armor of God’ we are to put on so that we can stand firm “against the schemes of the devil” (6:11).
There are forces of darkness in this world. We have only to look around or watch the news. There was a shooting last night in Torrance, California. Ten people died. I know exactly where it took place because I grew up not too far from there. We used to shop for shoes in the exact little strip mall where it happened and it was right across the street from the Del Amo mall where I had my very first job working in the Sears department store. It really hit home. This darkness came when sin entered the world through Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. That’s not what God wanted for the world, but, it is what happened. And with it came death, both natural and senseless.
Satan may be powerful and may have a lot of help, but, he knows his end is coming. God is the ultimate and sovereign power and time has progressed according to His plan. God has given us the resources and the direction we need to stand firm. Just trust Him and hold on. The best is yet to come and He WILL win the battle!