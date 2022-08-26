“Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” — John 14:6
Recently, I met a young woman who told me she was a humanist. It was not the time or the place to have any discussion with her about that; but, when I was on my way home later, I found myself praying for her.
I don’t want to give any glory to that belief system, but let me just say that it is a godless belief that replaces God with human and scientific reasoning. Rather than believing that God is the answer, they replace Him with the human element. Like so many other false belief systems, it sounds deceptively rational.
We live in a world and in a current age where many people have turned away from a sound belief in God. Jesus told us that in the last days this was going to happen. The Apostle Paul was confronted with false belief systems even in the early church days. One of them was Gnosticism, which he addresses in the book of Colossians. It is not so important that we study and learn about all of these false religions and belief systems. It is much more important that we study the word of God.
I’m sure that most of you have heard the story of how people are trained to recognize counterfeit bills. They are trained to study the real bills so intently that a counterfeit is easily spotted. And, so it should be with our study of God’s Word. It is our roadmap to life. Contained within it are all the answers we could possibly need to how to live a joy-filled life, and how to weather every storm that God allows to come our way.
All over the world there are Christians who risk their very lives to become so. They have hidden churches and secret baptisms. Sometimes they have only portions of a Bible; pages torn out and shared in a circular fashion amongst area believers. They are persecuted; they are killed; they are often regarded as less than dogs. They are a threat to the control that false religions often have over a population that is ruled by fear and hate.
I once had the blessing to attend a luncheon down at the Precept Ministries headquarters, in Chattanooga. I sat next to a family that had converted from one of these religions to Christianity. I was fascinated by their story. I asked them what drew them to Jesus and they told me it was the love of God that was shown to them by Christians. The god they had known was cold and impersonal. To hear that there was a God, who lovingly created and who could dwell inside them, and offer them the hope of eternal life, brought such peace and joy that they willingly embraced it. It was a wonderful conversation and I was so thankful to have had it. It helped me understand the religion they came from better, and the differences between that and Christianity.
In our small passage above, Jesus was in the process of explaining to His disciples that He was going away. He told them not to let their hearts be troubled by this news and that He was going to prepare a place for them. I can imagine how confused they were by this. They didn’t really fully grasp who He was. Then, Thomas asked Him since they didn’t really know where He was going how could they know the way? This was how Jesus answered his question. He then went on in verse 7 to say: “ If you really know me, you will know my Father as well. From now on, you do know Him and have seen Him.”
We can expect more deception to come as we grow closer to the Lord’s return. However, we are not to focus on that which is false, but on that which we know is true. We need to be Bereans, testing every spirit (1 John 4:1), holding it up against the true Word of God, and keep our focus on Him.