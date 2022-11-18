Trust in the Lord with all your heart
And do not lean on your own understanding.
In all your ways acknowledge Him,
And He will make your paths straight.
— Proverbs 3:5-6
Do you ever have trouble trusting God? Do you ever question why things happen the way they do or why He doesn’t remove you from trials or them from you? I know I have. There are a lot of verses in the Bible about trusting God, but, of all of them, I think the ones above address our humanity more than any other. Why do I say that? Because we all are guilty of wanting or trying to take our lives into our own hands and trying to figure out how to deal with our circumstances outside of God.
Michael and I have been reading through the Bible in our daily devotion time together. Today we ended on Psalm 22. As I was preparing breakfast, Michael was deep in thought reading his Bible. I thought he was continuing on, but, instead, he said, “I wrote in my Bible next to the beginning of Psalm 23, ‘I have cancer’.” It stopped me cold. Because, he did, and he had written those words next to a Psalm that gave him great comfort and encouragement during a particularly dark time. Even so Michael trusted that his life was in God’s hands.
The truth is that in this life, every day even if we don’t face something life threatening, we have challenges that can test our trust in God. Have you ever heard that expression, ‘fear robs us of our faith’? Well, it’s true. Fear and anxiety take our focus off of God and put our focus on ourselves. When we give in to fear, the present and the future seem looming. It puts a dent in our trust that God ways are the best ways for us; that His timing is the perfect timing, and that His plans are higher than ours. We may never know why things happen the way they do in this life. Sometimes we do get a glimpse of God’s hand at work. Sometimes, though, we just don’t. But, where fear ends, faith takes over. To be a Christian means to place our faith and trust in the God who always has existed and without whom nothing that exists in all of time would have. And that is accomplished through acknowledging Him and His sovereignty. Doing so makes our ‘paths straight’.
What does it mean to acknowledge God? In the Hebrew language the word acknowledge is most likely translated to mean ‘know Him’. It means we recognize God’s sovereignty in all things including how He works in our lives. How do we live that out? First, by recognizing the extent and depth of His forgiveness. We acknowledge God when we faithfully read His word and then allow it to transform us. We acknowledge Him when we pray. We acknowledge Him when we serve Him and others, all for Him.
So, what does it mean that He makes our paths straight? Generally, this is referring to the road of our lives; our life journey. There are many twists and turns as we sojourn the path of life and there are burdens along the way. But, if we depend on His wisdom rather than our own, keeping our eyes focused on Him, by His grace we will be less inclined to meander into sin and despair and more able to maintain a right perspective and godly attitude.
Did the election results throw you for a loop? Does the future seem uncertain to you right now? During those times when it does; when worry may seem to be taking up too much residency in our hearts let us remember that God is in control and He is already in all of our tomorrows. Isaiah 26:3 says “You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast because they trust in You.” So, let’s kick fear and uncertainty out the door remembering in whose hands our future lies and trusting in God who was never elected and whose plans are perfect and who is coming back soon.