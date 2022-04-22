Therefore sin is not to reign in your mortal body so that you obey its lusts, and do not go on presenting the parts of your body to sin as instruments of unrighteousness; but present yourselves to God as those who are alive from the dead, and your body’s parts as instruments of righteousness for God. For sin shall not be master over you, for you are not under the Law but under grace. Romans 6:12-14
“He’s alive, He’s alive, He’s alive and I’m forgiven, heaven’s gates are open wide…”. Those are the words to one of my favorite Easter songs, “He’s Alive” by Don Francisco. You may have wondered why my last post wasn’t about the coming of Easter. It’s because this year, I decided to address the question, “where do we go from here?” The holiday celebration of Easter in all its resurrection glory, has come and gone. Jesus died on the cross over 2000 years ago and He was resurrected. But what happened after that and what does it mean to us? Let’s start by looking at what Paul tells us in our passage above from Romans 6.
As we read these words, do we really take the time to stop and consider what they really mean? Paul nails it when he says, “for you are not under the Law, but under grace”. Those are powerful words. What those words men to us is that sin cannot hold us just as it could not hold Jesus when He arose three days after His crucifixion. We are no longer a slave to sin. Yes, we still have that pesky sin nature we were born with thanks to Adam and Eve, but, our relationship with Jesus Christ frees us from bondage to it and we need to live like we believe that. Another way of looking at this is from Paul’s words in Ephesians 2:1-10:
“And you were dead in your offenses and sins, in which you previously walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, of the spirit that is now working in the sons of disobedience. Among them we too all previously lived in the lusts of our flesh, indulging the desires of the flesh and of the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, just as the rest. But God, being rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead n our wrongdoings, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved), and raised us up with Him, and seated us with Him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, so that in the ages to come He might show the boundless riches of His grace in kindness toward us in Christ Jesus. For by grace you have been saved through faith; and this is not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not a result of works, so that no one may boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand so that we would walk in them.”
Just look at that rich passage! We could spend days taking it apart and seeing what all it has for us. But, it answers our original question perfectly. First, we see where we were; dead in our sins in the world just like every other human being. In fact, Paul refers to us then or anyone outside of Jesus Christ now as ‘sons of disobedience’. But, because of God’s great love and mercy He saved us just as Easter tells us. Why? So that we could go on and do His good works, the explanation of which can be found throughout Scripture. It defines where we “go from here.”
The message of Easter is not to be held close to our hearts in a little box. It is to be rejoiced in. It is to be changed by. And it is to be shared with others. The message of Easter isn’t just a one-time message. It’s what the entire world needs to hear. So, what are we waiting for?