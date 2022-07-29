Now where remission of these is, there is no more offering for sin. Having therefore, brethren, boldness to enter into the holiest by the blood of Jesus, by a new and living way, which he hath consecrated for us, through the veil, that is to say, his flesh; and having an high priest over the house of God; let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water. Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;) and let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works: not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.
Hebrews 10:18-25
In my last column I mentioned that I was going to do a short series on the subject of why we go to church.
We looked at the importance of being part of a body last time and how we need the all the individual parts working together for the body to function properly. This week we’re going to look at this subject from a connecting perspective.
In our passage above, the author of Hebrews is quite clear in his instruction to us that we are to be part of that body assembling together and why it is important. But we need to pay careful attention to what he says preceding the last verse (25.)
If I had room I’d really put in all the verses from this chapter to put it in even better context and I encourage you to go and read it for yourselves. Our author points out from the first verse the contrast between Jesus and His offering for sin and the offerings for sin under the Law.
God told them that He was no longer pleased with the offerings under the Law because they couldn’t save. They were not the perfect sacrifice that Jesus was.
He also pointed out the contrast between the offerings of the High Priests under the Law with the once-and-for-all offering of Jesus and how that made Him a better High Priest. God assures us that, in Christ, our sins are forgiven and He remembers them no more. How freeing is that? Then we get to our passage above.
Because of Jesus one time sacrifice it is no longer necessary to make an offering for sin. We enter into the presence of God, right through the torn veil which symbolizes the tearing of His flesh through His crucifixion.
Because of this, our hearts are changed, and we are cleansed. Then, our author shows us, once again, the importance of being part of one body: as we hold fast to our own faith, we are to encourage one another to do the same.
How can we do that if we are not involved in a church? We need each other! We need accountability. We need our brothers and sisters in Christ to love us through those difficult times of living life and we need to do the same for them. Notice also the warning that our author gives. He is warning us about apostasy. That, however, is too long a rabbit trail to go on here.
Now, I also should say that there are other means of Christian fellowship. There are small groups and Bible Studies, prayer groups and more. This is not a verse to use in a way that church goers are meant to feel legally bound.
t is, however, an encouragement to not do this Christian life alone. God didn’t intend for us to do that. And, while there are some wonderful online church services, and, sometimes they may be necessary, they are still not a substitute for the ‘real thing’.
We need other Christians and they need us. Our gifts complement each other and all of them together can be used by God. Our prayers, our worship, our time together are all evidence of Jesus being in our midst. And what a blessing that is!