For the body is not one part, but many. If the foot says, “Because I am not a hand, I am not a part of the body,” it is not for this reason any less a part of the body. And if the ear says, “Because I am not an eye, I am not a part of the body,” it is not for this reason any less a part of the body. If the whole body were an eye, where would the hearing be? If the whole body were hearing, where would the sense of smell be? But now God has arranged the parts, each one of them in the body, just as He desired. If they were all one part, where would the body be? But now there are many parts, but one body. 1 Corinthians 12:14-20
Have you ever been in church and noticed all the folks around you who are not paying attention? They’re glancing at their cellphones; they’re not participating in worship; they’re fidgeting in their seats? So, my question really is, when we go to church, why are we here? Is it even important to go to church?
The Bible has a number of reasons God desires us to be at church. I want to make one thing clear, though, from the start: going to church is not going to “get you into heaven.” There is only one way that results in the saved Christian life leading to spending eternity in heaven and that is genuine faith and belief in Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. (John 14:6). So, that being said, once we are one of God’s children, what about church attendance?
The moment we are saved, we experience a “newness of life.” 2 Corinthians 5:17 says that we have been made new creations. “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” When one experiences this newness it should produce in us the desire to attend church, because we recognize that doing so is important to our spiritual development and maturity. We should have the desire to fellowship with other Christians, and that brings us to the passage above. Paul is addressing one of the reasons spiritual gifts in this whole chapter, and the next couple of them as well. This is just one of the reasons God desires us to be in Christian fellowship (church). In the preceding verses, Paul presents a partial list of some of the spiritual gifts and their usefulness, and then goes on to help us understand how God wants them to be used in conjunction with one another not only to benefit us, but to benefit the entire body of Christ.
If you have ever had a car that has had a problem then you can understand this concept. If one thing goes wrong in the car’s engine, the car doesn’t work properly until that part is repaired or replaced. God gives us all spiritual gifts and for the body of Christ to be complete (which is God’s plan for it), then all of us must use our gifts together and one way we do that is through church attendance. In church we reach out to our communities and plan ways to share the gospel. We reach out to the world through missions. We come alongside those who are new, or widowed, or hurting. We visit the sick. We help others. Our church is sponsoring a family that had to flee Ukraine. They are living with our pastor. Being in church gives us the blessing of participating in ways to reach out into a lost and hurting world we couldn’t do alone. While God doesn’t need anyone to accomplish His purposes, being part of a church gives us the wonderful opportunity to serve Him and serve others and that is one thing being a Christian is all about.
So we see one reason we go to church. I’ve decided to do a series.