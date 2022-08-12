“Hear, Israel! The Lord is our God, the Lord is one! And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength. These words, which I am commanding you today, shall be on your heart. And you shall repeat them diligently to your sons and speak of them when you sit in your house, when you walk on the road, when you lie down, and when you get up. Deuteronomy 6:4-7
Today will be the final column in my series on why we go to church. Today we need to look at the importance of church to us as families. I love this passage in Deuteronomy. It’s such great teaching for us as parents and grandparents. Here in our passage, we see God giving very specific instructions. We are to keep His words; the words He commanded us, on our hearts. Not only that, just as God has taught us, we are to teach our children, and grandchildren at all times. So, just how do we do that? What role does the church play in this instruction?
We had a wonderful speaker at our church last Sunday. He and his wife have a ministry to the people of Jamaica. After he told us about the ministry he took us to this passage in Deuteronomy. He said an interesting thing and I quote: “Parents, it is NOT the role of the church to teach your kids and grandkids about God. It is YOUR job to do that. The church’s role is to help you to do so.” How true that is! Sadly enough, though, in homes where the parents are not Christians it often happens that the church does take on that ministry to children, but, that is not the way it should be.
Why is it important to be involved in a church and to make sure our kids go to church and get involved as well? I can think of a few reasons. The primary reason is so that the church can help us to teach them about Jesus. As kids become involved in children and youth ministry, they learn about many things. They learn about loving and serving others. They develop disciplines of learning Scripture and caring and praying for others. They learn to help others through things like the Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox ministry. They learn about missions. They learn about worship. They learn God’s Word and ways to memorize it so that it will become engraved on their own hearts. They learn what it means to be a Christian. This is so important!
Kids who are taught these good habits starting from a young age and kept involved through their high school years will hopefully have a better chance of staying in the faith. There is a troubling and fast growing statistic of the number of young people who are leaving church after they leave home. In fact, we heard about those statistics last Sunday at church. But, involving them in missions work along with the rest of the family, showing the the example of being involved in the ministry of the church teaches them the right perspective on going to church; not so serve ourselves and be served, but, to learn how God wants us to serve Him and others.
Church is for the entire family. As we model what that looks like for our kids, we are also following God’s instructions to us to diligently speak them in every aspect of our lives, especially in the teaching of our children. Raising children is a ministry. In fact it’s one of the most important ministries God will ever give us and doing it faithfully is one of the ways we are obedient to Him.
So, take your children to church. Get them involved. Help them to develop godly habits for life. And even when, as adults, you don’t see them exercise those habits, remember that God loves them. He goes after lost sheep and welcomes the prodigals home. We teach them when they are young, pray for them when they grow and leave them in His hands.