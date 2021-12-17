”Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will also help you, I will also uphold you with My righteous right hand.” — Isaiah 41:10
Next Sunday will be ‘Christmas Sunday.’ It’s the fourth Sunday of Advent and the last one before Christmas. I do hope that you will all find the time to be in church. We need to be in fellowship and prayer just as much, if not more, in these times than in years before. There is tragedy in the world all around us. We find solace and respite in our churches. It’s not that the four walls of a building comprise the church; believers do. We are the church. But there is still something comforting about being in the presence of fellow believers. There is something spiritual about sitting within the walls of a “house of God;” built by Him. It points us to Jesus whom the Bible says is the tabernacle built without hands. When you read the first few chapters of Acts you get such a beautiful picture of the early Christians who soaked up God’s Word like sponges. They could hardly wait to gather together to break bread and fellowship in the Word. What a wonderful (and perhaps challenging) example for us.
The theme of the last Sunday in Advent is Love or adoration of God. Is He worthy? I want you to think for a moment about all the Bible tells us about God. If I were to list all His attributes here it would take up the entire newspaper. But, how about just a few: He created everything. He established time. He places and removes those in power (Whether we like them or not!). He is all powerful, immovable, immutable, unchanging. He is absolutely holy and just. He doesn’t lie. And, as our Scripture passage above says, He is always with us (Emmanuel) and as such, strengthens and upholds us through His righteousness. No matter what is happening in the world around us, God does not cause the tragedies of life nor is He defined or limited by those circumstances. He loves sacrificially; offers us the hope of eternal life, standing between us and eternal death. Yes, He is indeed worthy of our praise, honor and adoration.
I came across the following Advent prayer this morning and it touched my heart. I am certainly not advocating rote prayers but just take the time to read this one and make it your own for today.
This Advent, Lord, come to the manger of my heart.
Fill me with Your presence from the very start.
As I prepare for the holidays and gifts to be given,
Remind me of the gift You gave when You sent Your Son from Heaven.
The first Christmas gift, it was the greatest gift ever.
You came as a baby born in a manger.
Wrapped like the gifts I find under my tree,
Waiting to be opened, to reveal Your love to me.
Restore to me the wonder that came with Jesus’ birth,
When He left the riches of Heaven and wrapped Himself in rags of earth.
Immanuel, God with us, Your presence came that night.
And angels announced, “Into your darkness, God brings His Light.”
”Do not be afraid,” they said, to shepherds in the field.
Speak to my heart today, Lord, and help me to yield.
Make me like those shepherd boys, obedient to Your call.
Setting distractions and worries aside, to You I surrender them all.
Surround me with Your presence, Lord, I long to hear Your voice.
Clear my mind of countless concerns and all the holiday noise.
Slow me down this Christmas, let me not be in a rush.
In the midst of parties and planning, I want to feel Your hush.
This Christmas, Jesus, come to the manger of my heart.
Invade my soul like Bethlehem, bringing peace to every part.
Dwell within and around me, as I unwrap Your presence each day.
Keep me close to You, Lord. It’s in Your wonderful Name I pray.
~Renee Swope, “The Manger of My Heart” from Proverbs 31 Ministries
Merry Christmas!