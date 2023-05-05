Is anyone among you suffering? Then he must pray. Is anyone cheerful? He is to sing praises. Is anyone among you sick? Then he must call for the elders of the church and they are to pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord; and the prayer of faith will restore the one who is sick, and the Lord will raise him up, and if he has committed sins, they will be forgiven him. Therefore, confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another so that you may be healed. A prayer of a righteous person, when it is brought about, can accomplish much. Elijah was a man with a nature like ours, and he prayed earnestly that it would not rain, and it did not rain on the earth for three years and six months. Then he prayed again, and the sky poured rain and the earth produced its fruit.
— James 5:13-18
Yesterday was the National Day of Prayer. The event was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
The Scripture verse chosen by the NDP committed this year was from James 5:16: “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much.”
James has a lot to say about prayer in Chapter 5. Let’s start with verse 13. What is the answer to suffering? Prayer.
What about sickness? Call for the elders of the church to come pray over the sick person and anoint him or her with oil. Is that to be done just any old way? No. It is to be done in the name of the Lord in faith.
Confession of sins to one another and praying for one another, James says, is a crucial part of the healing process. And then James says something very notable: “The prayer of a righteous person, when it is brought about can accomplish much.”
What is James saying in this passage? Is he saying that we have to have super, forceful, fervent prayers to bring about results? Perhaps the answer to this is best found in the example James uses of Elijah.
In 1 Kings 17, Elijah had told King Ahab that there would be no rain for several years as punishment for the Jews’ worship of Baal. Three-and-a-half years later, Elijah stood at the top of Mt. Carmel and defeated Baal’s prophets.
After that was accomplished Elijah told Ahab that rain was going to come and went back up to the top of Mt. Carmel, bent down to the ground, put his face between his knees and prayed. He sent his servant to look towards the sea seven times and finally a small cloud appeared, rising from the sea. That cloud was tiny — about the size of a man’s hand — and from that tiny cloud came thunderous rain. And throughout all of that, Elijah remained in prayerful supplication before God and God answered his prayers by sending rain.
It seems that the point that James is making here is not the power of our prayers, but the heart they come from. Through recognition and confession of sins our hearts arrive at the place of righteousness to which James refers. Peter confirms this in 1 Peter 3:12 where he writes: “For the eyes of the Lord are toward the righteous, and His ears attend to their prayers, but the face of the Lord is against evildoers.” This is important because sin in our lives can be an impediment to the effectiveness of prayers. The Bible has quite a bit to say about that as well.
Elijah was an ordinary man who faithfully served the Lord and prayed earnestly. What James is saying in Chapter 5 is that the prayers of a righteous man can be incredible. So, what lesson do we take from this? Surrender our lives to the Lord; allow Him to be in the driver’s seat. Confess our sins to Him as the Holy Spirit leads and when we are in that right place, pray earnestly and sincerely, trusting in Him for the outcome. Those are the prayers God listens to and answers.