Some years ago I was driving along thanking God for the beauty of the Fall surrounding me and suddenly and unexpectedly, God sent this poem to my heart. I hurriedly pulled over, grabbed a paper and pen and scribbled down these words. The entire poem took me only minutes to write. God often speaks to me just like that in my writing. He gives me songs in the shower; poems in seemingly inconvenient places and times; He never ceases to amaze me. It is humbling, isn’t it that God can and will use such imperfect people as we are? I often think of the example of a clay pot that has been shattered into pieces and then glued back together by the Master’s hands. It will be full of cracks, but, those are openings in us that allow the light of God to shine through into a dark and hurting world. May I always be a ‘cracked pot’!
I think sometimes how God uses us depends on how responsive we are; how much we listen to that “still, small voice”; how willing we are to be used. My encouragement to you, dear reader, is to be open to all that God has for you. He is unlimited in scope and power, and yet we sometimes restrict His power in our lives through our own limited understanding of Him.
I have shared this poem before, but I feel led to do so again. Of all the things I’ve ever written (and I’ve been writing since fourth grade), this is my favorite. I pray that it blesses you!
Autumn Song
“That He would grant you, according to the riches of His glory, to be strengthened with power through His Spirit in the inner man; so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; and that you, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled up to all the fullness of God.” Eph 3:16-19
One morning I arose, and it seemed to me
That flames were dancing in every tree
Masses of colors so vivid and bright
Liquid opacity in the light.
Each day dawned a new surprise
As changes of color met my eyes
A rainbow would almost pale by these
As the flames kept dancing in the trees.
In days, the flames begin to dim
And I reflect and ask myself: “Am I like them?”
But wait what do I see there in the sky?
Is that a twinkle in God’s eye?
Is it a message there for me
In the dimming of those trees?
Clothed once in finery lush and green
Ripped away by a foe unseen
Do they seem now not as grand
Reaching towards heaven with outstretched hands?
Their leaves whispered songs that only trees know
But now, they stand so very alone
But wait, what do I see there in the sky?
Is that a twinkle in God’s eye?
Is it a message there for me
Is it only when our glory is faded and gone
That God our attention has finally won?
Like the tree without its leaves does stand
Before its Maker with outstretched hands
Is there a message there for me
In the nakedness of that tree?
Whose roots reach down in soil deep
To find its strength in the winter’s sleep?
Yes, there’s a message in that tree
May my faith ever be
Unshakeable upon roots that reach below
All the things of this world that I know
Below the surface; so that I may stand
On the foundation built with heavenly hands.
In those seasons of my life
Filled with gladness yet fraught with strife
Where can I go, Lord, where will You be?
Right there in the message of those trees.
Oh Lord, let my praises be
As firmly rooted as those trees,
Stripped of all to boast upon
All my pride and self undone
My heart to You … fully won.