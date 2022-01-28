”Yours, Lord, is the greatness, the power, the glory, the victory, and the majesty, indeed everything that is in the heavens and on the earth; Yours is the dominion, Lord, and You exalt Yourself as head over all. Both riches and honor come from You, and You rule over all, and in Your hand is power and might; and it lies in Your hand to make great and to strengthen everyone. Now therefore, our God, we thank You, and praise Your glorious name.” 1 Chronicles 29:11-12
“If I ran the world …” Mom would often say with a shake of her finger after dealing with some frustration. I had several frustrating experiences with various businesses and found myself saying the same thing. But once said, it gave me pause for thought. What really would happen if I “ran the world”? I got one of my grandkids a fun book for an upcoming road trip entitled, “What if … ?” So, I thought I’d consider “what if” at several possible scenarios.
What if … I could run those businesses I had frustrating dealings with this morning? Do I have the business background or expertise? Well, I do have years of experience as a business administrator and office manager, and there is a skillset that comes along with that. But, one of those companies is a large, nationwide, retail computer store. If I were to run all of them I can just imagine what could happen: confusion, followed by total chaos, mass exodus of customers then employees and within six months each one of them could be bankrupt. Why? Because that is not what God called me to do.
What if … I could take his vengeance or discipline upon myself to handle? What if I could deal some kind of punishment on people who hurt me or my family through judging us especially when they don’t know all the facts? What about those folks who gossip about us or who take advantage of us in one way or another? Oh, don’t you just wish that you could throw a lightening bolt at someone sometimes and watch them sizzle? But, no, that’s not my position either. Who am I to try to judge what’s in a person’s heart? Just look at what James says:
”Don’t speak evil against each other, dear brothers and sisters. If you criticize and judge each other, then you are criticizing and judging God’s law. But your job is to obey the law, not to judge whether it applies to you. God alone, who gave the law, is the Judge. He alone has the power to save or to destroy. So what right do you have to judge your neighbor?” (James 4:11-12)
And then, of course, there are those “rubber fingers.” You know the ones I mean; those fingers that are pointing at others and then point right back at us as we struggle to dig that plank out of our own eye. Jesus, who was tempted in ALL things understood us so well when he said in Matthew 7:1-5, “Do not judge, so that you will not be judged. For in the way you judge, you will be judged; and by your standard of measure, it will be measured to you. Why do you look at the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the peck out of your eye,’ and look, the log is in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye!” Yes, God is the only judge and we would do well to remember that. So, obviously, meting out judgment is not up to me either.
So, no, dears, I can’t solve any of these things. I can’t run all the businesses, I can’t be the judge of people. Only the Lord can do that. Mom was wrong, but in a funny kind of way. There is only one ruler of this world and thankfully, it isn’t me.