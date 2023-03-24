“For this reason I say to you, do not be worried about your life, as to what you will eat or what you will drink; nor for your body, as to what you will put on.
Is life not more than food, and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the sky, that they do not sow, nor reap, nor gather crops into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more important than they?
And which of you by worrying can add a single day to his life’s span? And why are you worried about clothing? Notice how the lilies of the field grow; they do not labor nor do they spin thread for cloth, yet I say to you that not even Solomon in all his glory clothed himself like one of these.
But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which is alive today and tomorrow is thrown into the furnace, will He not much more clothe you? You of little faith! Do not worry then, saying, ‘What are we to eat?’ or ‘What are we to drink?’ or ‘What are we to wear for clothing?’ For the Gentiles eagerly seek all these things; for your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be provided to you.”
—— Matthew 6:25-33
I just love Spring, don’t you? I love the all the sights and sounds of Spring and the feeling of newness and freshness in the air. As the birds have been returning I find myself spending a bit more time sitting on the deck listening to them with the help of the Merlin app on my phone. Each one has a special ‘voice’.
Despite all the beauty of Spring God has blessed us with, there is still a world out there and right now, there is a lot of darkness in it. Sometimes I turn on the news and simply turn it off because it’s overwhelming. My mind just doesn’t want to hear it and my heart just doesn’t want to absorb it. But, that doesn’t mean it’s not there. The unsettling feeling about the war in Ukraine; the woes of inflated prices everywhere, the hatred between people; the political unrest, and the list just goes on and on. It’s easy to get so caught up in it all that we begin to worry and be anxious about how all these things are going to affect us. And, Jesus knows us so well. He knew we would become troubled by the circumstances created by the world that surrounds us and in Matthew 6, He addresses that very thing.
Jesus gave instructions on how we are to care for others in a way that doesn’t bring attention to ourselves in this chapter. He gives us wonderful instructions on how we are to pray, and how we are to humbly be part of this world. He knows our propensity to be prideful so He cautions us to be careful about where we store our ‘treasures’. He asks us to guard our hearts and be sure they remain close to our Heavenly Father, and directs us to keep our devotion fixed on Him. And then, knowing how life could make us anxious, He goes on to share these encouraging words from our passage above.
Just think about all the things we see and hear as Spring has finally come. We hear the birds and we see things blooming and it’s all so beautiful. Jesus compares us to all of those things also created by God and reminds us that we mean more to God than all of them. Just as He provides for what they need to grow God knows what we need and we are to depend on Him to provide it. What then are we to do? Seek first His kingdom and His righteousness. That’s where our focus should be.
Are you troubled about what is happening in our world today? Are you worried? Don’t be. Just keep your eyes and mind upon Jesus because He has His arms around you.