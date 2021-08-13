”Then Jesus again spoke to them, saying, ‘I am the Light of the world; the one who follows Me will not walk in the darkness, but will have the Light of life.’” — John 8:12
I was listening to the news yesterday and the newscaster said, “The big news for the week is the weather. The dog days of summer are here and we are expecting hotter than normal weather throughout the country.”
I will admit I found that statement rather comical considering everything we have going on in the world and in our country. I will also admit that, having grown up on the beaches of California where it never got much above 70, I am a warm weather wimp. As I was watering in my garden today, I was admiring my 10-foot tall sunflowers and their ability to grow no matter how hot it gets.
Sunflowers are interesting plants. They are in the group of plants known as heliotropic meaning that they will rotate during the day so that their heads always face the sun. I often take lessons from my garden. God is an incredible artist and we know that He cared for the natural part of His creation. In fact, in Genesis 2 he instructed Adam to “tend my garden.” There is a lesson that we can take from sunflowers as they always follow the sun. Should we not do the same?
Consider what John records of Jesus’ words in our passage above. Jesus identifies Himself as “the Light of the world.” John makes that comparison in chapter 1 of his epistle. He tells us that if we will follow Him as the Light, we will have the “Light of life.”
Just think about the darkness (evil) of the world then and now. Jesus shines His light of truth and grace into this dark world and all we have to do is believe and trust to appropriate it and it then becomes part of us as we become part of Him. We no longer walk as we once did, bound by sin and eternal death. We now walk freed from the bondage of sin and all we have to do is follow Him.
How else do we follow Him? Remember the commandment He gave us in Matthew 22:37-40? He was being questioned by the Pharisees who were trying to trip Him up: “‘Teacher, which is the great commandment in the Law?’ And He said to him, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ Upon these two commandments hang the whole Law and the Prophets.’”
So, by this we see that loving God first and others second is how we are to follow Him. Loving others should be a natural response to our salvation. John also wrote that if we don’t love our neighbors then the love of God is not in us.
What attitude should we have in following Him? I’m reminded of the examples of those He called to follow Him during His earthly ministry. He found and called each of His apostles by name and simply said, “Follow Me.” The Bible doesn’t record any other response on their parts other than to immediately drop whatever they were doing and come to follow Him. This they did unquestionably.
What about us? Do we follow Jesus like that? Are we willing to give up anything or maybe even everything to follow Him? Are we listening closely enough to go wherever He leads us or to do whatever He calls us to do? Those decisions should be easy, but, they are sometimes painful. We left a wonderful church family and a town we’d lived in for many years as well as my parents when we knew that God was calling us to move here to Tennessee. It took all the faith we had but we were obedient and never looked back.
So, what is our lesson from sunflowers? It’s to keep our focus on Jesus, love others and follow the “Son.”