Do this, knowing the time, that it is already the hour for you to awaken from sleep; for now salvation is nearer to us than when we first believed. The night is almost gone, and the day is near. Therefore let’s rid ourselves of the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light. Let’s behave properly as in the day, not in carousing and drunkenness, not in sexual promiscuity and debauchery, not in strife and jealousy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh in regard to its lusts. — Romans 13:11-14
What a challenging passage this is! I hope I can do justice to the reasons God put it on my heart to share with you as we approach the new year. There’s always something about a new year isn’t there? In some ways it almost seems like a chance to start or to begin anew. And yes indeed, it is a time for personal renewal, but, it is also a time for spiritual renewal.
We live in turbulent times. There is unrest all over the world. Things are happening at a rapid pace, and almost daily it seems as though God’s prophetic timeline is quickly advancing. Now it is more important than ever that we evaluate ourselves as Christians. It’s good to ask ourselves, “What is the impact of my life?” What am I doing to further the kingdom?” “How am I fulfilling the responsibilities God has give me to raise our children in Him as parents and maybe even grandparents?” “What am I contributing to this world that is causing it to see that God is real?” “Where am I storing up my treasures?” “What am I doing to serve God, because that is one of the reasons I am here?” These and many more questions are so important to answer as we begin this new year. This self-examination isn’t a new concept or a worldly one. It’s quite biblical.
In Psalm 139:23-24, King David wrote the following: “Search me, God, and know my heart; put me to the test and know my anxious thoughts; and see if there is any hurtful way in me, and lead me in the everlasting way.”
Earlier in this chapter in the book of Romans written by the Apostle Paul to the church in Rome, he had just finished instructing them about how they are to live in the world. He had directed them to be subject to governing authorities, to pay their taxes, to owe no one and do it all loving their brother. Paul is telling them then just as he is telling us now that how we live matters. The time until the Lord’s return is short; our salvation is at hand. It’s time to get serious about our faith. This is not the time to ‘ride the fence’ with one foot in the world and one foot in the faith. Jesus challenged us to examine if we are for him or against him. We cannot be both. And, this is the time to set our feet down firmly on the Rock of our salvation; perhaps more than ever before.
Not only that, Paul is telling us that God has a moral code for Christians in regard to our behavior. There are some things we just don’t do if we are Christians. These things aren’t open to interpretation. They are clearly spelled out in Scripture and Paul lists but a few in this passage. We are to behave properly and not give in to the lusts of the flesh. When that gets hard, and it will, we have the Holy Spirit to help us.
As we head into 2022, let’s do so with a new resolve to return to the first loves of our faith. Let’s make our words, our actions, and the way we live our lives all count for Christ. Let’s show the world that he is real by living the way he created us to. Only then are we doing what he has called us to do; to co-labor with him as his ambassadors in a lost and hurting world.
Happy New Year!