”For a Child will be born to us, a Son will be given to us; And the government will rest on His shoulders; And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace. There will be no end to the increase of His government or of peace on the throne of David and over his kingdom, to establish it and to uphold it with justice and righteousness from then on and forevermore.” — Isaiah 9:6-7
Kenny called me from prison last week. You may remember that Kenny, who was convicted of murder a couple of weeks ago, is the son of one of my dearest friends We talked for close to 30 minutes. It was hard. At the same time, I am convinced that Kenny has made his peace with God and has been forgiven and there is such relief in knowing that. He is ready to accept whatever sentence he receives in February and seems to be at peace.
How can someone be at peace with God and life from prison? I am reminded of the fact that there are all kinds of prisons in this life, many of which are not found between walls made of brick and mortar. I know people who are imprisoned in their own minds, through past memories, present doubts and fears, and even in prisons of their own prejudices. I know people who live in the prisons of unforgiveness and bitterness; people who have allowed the circumstances and experiences of life to grow those “roots of bitterness” in their hearts that Paul warns us about in Hebrews 12:15:
“See to it that no one comes short of the grace of God; that no root of bitterness springing up causes trouble, and by it many become defiled.”
I wonder sometimes which is worse; the prisons of our minds or the ones with physical walls?
You might also ask how someone who is responsible for the deaths of two people could be forgiven. I love the way the Psalmist answers this in Psalm 103:7-8:
“The Lord is compassionate and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in mercy. He will not always contend with us, nor will He keep His anger forever. He has not dealt with us according to our sins, nor rewarded us according to our guilty deeds. For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is His mercy toward those who fear Him. As far as the east is from the west, so far has He removed our wrongdoings from us.”
Just think about that passage for a moment. God forgives us as far as the east is from the west. Do you realize that means His forgiveness is unending?
God even takes it one step further when He says in Isaiah 43:25:
“I, I alone, am the one who wipes out your wrongdoings for My own sake, and I will not remember your sins.”
Of course, we must repent of those sins, but, when we do with a honest and sincere heart, God forgives them all. Why? Because He has the capacity to love that much. Forgiveness is hard but if we don’t forgive then Jesus doesn’t forgive us. He makes that very clear in Scripture. Forgiveness restores faith, repossesses peace and softens the hardness of our hearts. It is freeing.
As I’m writing this, it’s the first Sunday in Advent. I wrote quite a bit about that last year, but as a reminder, the word Advent means “coming.” It is a time of preparing our hearts as we celebrate the Christmas season with gratitude that God sent His Son; caused Him to come to live among us and the hope of His promised return.
Advent holds out a message of hope. Are you in a prison of some kind, dear one? Perhaps it is time you let go of those things that are hindering you; forgive those who’ve hurt you and experience God’s peace and freedom. Maybe this year you can celebrate all Advent has to offer you. God has a candle lit just for you.