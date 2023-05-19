Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and YOU WILL FIND REST FOR YOUR SOULS.
— Matthew 11:28-329 (NASB)
I was speaking recently to a much-loved elderly family member who harbors such guilt over past family situations. She moved here from another country and has such regrets about the fact that she left her family behind. I tried to encourage her by reading portions of Romans 8, but it was clear that she, in an odd way, just wanted to remain in that place.
Our Scripture passage today is a much loved one. In proper context, Paul is addressing the legalistic attitudes and practices of the Pharisees; practices which only brought feelings of guilt and failure as opposed to freedom from sin. One group was “yoked to Mosaic Law” and the other group was “yoked to the authority of the Pharisees.” Neither one could experience the freedom and victory from sin that we have in Jesus. Jesus, however, recognizing this, spoke these words as a loving invitation to discipleship and a joy and grace filled life being yoked to Him.
I was reminded about all of this as I was driving along; praying and humming a praise song the other day. It was one of our NE Tennessee beautiful Spring mornings. If you live here, you know exactly what I mean. It’s one of those Spring mornings where Spring is about to spring right into summer without taking a breath. As I went through ‘The Crossroads’, suddenly a little blackbird flew right in front of my car. It was carrying a rather large stick. In fact, this stick was as long as the bird was and, I couldn’t exactly tell if it was being carried by its beak or claws, but whichever it was, it was held pointing backwards at a rather awkward angle, and the little bird was really struggling to rise higher. However, it flapped its wings wildly and ever-so-slowly, it began to rise. There were no other cars in the intersection and I slowed down to a crawl just transfixed with this scene. And, as I watched the little bird’s struggle, I wondered, “why doesn’t it just drop the stick?” But, it didn’t. It held tightly to its burden and persevered, and finally, began to soar upwards.
What struck me in that whole picture was how much that applies to my own life. It reminded me of my dear family member and that there have been times in my own life when circumstances have weighed me down and I have cried out to the Lord in utter desperation and despair when my ‘ burden’ seems too much to bear.
What the Lord also reminded me about this morning is that He cares for every sparrow. Surely, if He cares so deeply for a little bird; He cares so much more for us. He knows what we are going through. He understands our burdens because He is walking right next to us, helping us to bear it when they threaten to overwhelm us. And, just as that little bird, we can soar towards the heavens where Ephesians tells us we are seated at the right hand of the throne of God in Him . But, we can only soar; rise above the trials life throws at us IF we appropriate what God’s Word tells us He has made available to us.
So, what burden are you bearing today, dear one? In Matthew, Jesus says very simply, “Come to Me.” Have you done that? “Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me.” Are you spending time in His Word and in prayer, seeking His face; His help in the burden you bear?
Jesus can say that His burden is easy and His yoke is light, but, it’s only when we bring it to Him and find the rest therein that only He can offer. Jesus alone can be our ‘burden-bearer’. With Him helping to shoulder the load, the burden becomes light enough that we can carry it.