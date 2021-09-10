“I am coming to you now, but I say these things while I am still in the world, so that they may have the full measure of my joy within them. I have given them your word and the world has hated them, for they are not of the world any more than I am of the world. My prayer is not that you take them out of the world but that you protect them from the evil one. They are not of the world, even as I am not of it.” John 17:13-16
The title of my column today is The Gospel is Like a Weed. That may seem like an odd title since weeds usually have a negative connotation. The truth is, though, that if you look into the history of what we call weeds today, you will see that many of these plants have had a positive purpose. Many of them were foraged and eaten by our ancestors and the native Americans who first populated our land, and many of them still are used.
Last Sunday I heard a great sermon out of the book of Mark. The pastor used weeds as an example of how the gospel grows and spreads. The words quoted above in John 10:17 are from a passage that is often referred to as “Jesus’ High Priestly Prayer.” It’s a beautiful prayer, really, because it shows the love our Savior has for us. It also shows us a stark reality; one that was prophesied way back in Genesis 3 after Adam and Eve ate the fruit from the forbidden tree: there would be enmity between the serpent (Satan) and the woman’s (Eve’s) seed and it would last until the Lord’s return.
The gospel is like a weed. It will spread and it will grow. It is hated in a world in which evil is pervasive and since the birth of Christianity, the world has tried to eradicate it. Rome tried to quench it as has most every worldly civilization since that time. The world is trying to squash it out of existence even now. We see evidence of that in just about every country where Christians are persecuted.
Even in the United States which was a country founded on Christian principles, it seems like there is more and more opposition to the gospel and yet it is still being shared; still being heard; and still making a difference and changing people’s lives.
Most weeds, over time, can be eradicated. But even when we think they have been, weed seeds can be spread by nature. A well-known song, “God Bless the Grass” was written in 1964 by Malvina Reynolds after the assignation of JFK. The lyrics go like this:
“God bless the grass that grows through the crack / They roll the concrete over it to try and keep it back / The concrete gets tired of what it has to do / It breaks and it buckles and the grass grows through / And God bless the grass / God bless the truth that fights toward the sun / They roll the lies over it and think that it is done / It moves through the ground and reaches for the air / And after a while it is growing everywhere / And God bless the grass / God bless the grass that grows through cement / It’s green and it’s tender and it’s easily bent / But after a while it lifts up its head / For the grass is living and the stone is dead / And God bless the grass.”
Ms. Reynolds’ song is about the movement to repress truth. In Jesus prayer, He says that “I have given them Your Word.” He gave that to us in Himself. His Word is truth.
Only God knows what the future holds for this world and for each and every one of us. But, now, more than ever is the time to spread the weed seeds of the gospel. No matter what happens in this world, and what we hear in the news, the most important story of the day is the truth that “Jesus is risen!” That is the truth of the gospel and that is a weed we need to keep spreading.