”Lord, our Lord, how majestic is Your name in all the earth, You who have displayed Your splendor above the heavens! … When I consider Your heavens, the work of Your fingers, the moon and the stars, which You have set in place; what is man that You think of him.” — Psalm 8:1, 3-4
We like to sit outside sometimes on a clear night and just admire the works of God in the skies above us. This was one of those evenings. It was about 6 p.m. and the moon had risen. To its left was Jupiter, to its right was Saturn and just below it was Venus. It gave me pause to reflect on the wonders of God and this passage from Psalm 8 came to my mind. I want you to think about this passage and what you see around you for a moment.
How does God do that? Michael related a story at church last Sunday morning as he was preparing to lead worship. It had been a particularly beautiful sunrise and the mountains behind us were on fire with changing color. He recalled a Fall hiking trip he took with our younger son, Tim, some years ago. As they walked, Tim scooped up a fallen leaf that was a picture of all the colors surrounding them and said almost thinking aloud, “How does God do that?” How does God paint such glorious skies? How does He fill the mountains with color from the top down in the Fall and the bottom up in the Spring? How does He cause the oceans to ebb and flow; the earth to turn and the seasons to change? He does it by the power of His voice and the strength of His hand.
Isaiah 40:12 tells us: “Who (speaking of God) has measured the waters in the hollow of His hand, and measured the heavens with a span, and calculated the dust of the earth with a measure, and weighed the mountains in a balance and the hills in a pair of scales?”
What about us? In similar fashion God created the very first human being from whom all others came, Adam.
“Then the Lord God formed the man of dust from the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and the man became a living person.” — Genesis 2
Psalm 139 elaborates more on this by telling us how we are wonderfully and fearfully made. God knew us before we were even born. He fashioned us when we were still in the womb.
Have you ever felt as though you were insignificant? What I want you to see here is that the same God who created all of this; who spoke creation into existence; who created it by the power of His will and fashioned it with His hands also created you. God loves you with an everlasting love. None of us are perfect. God didn’t create us to be. He created us to be beings who reflect His glory; who worship Him and with whom He can have fellowship.
We’ve all made mistakes. We’ve all had a life outside of and before our relationship with Jesus Christ, and, if you are reading this and you don’t yet have that relationship, it’s never too late. You don’t have to be something else to come into that relationship. If you are full of flaws; if you have done things you regret; just remember that God will meet you where you are. You are not insignificant to Him. He desires to have a relationship with you. He created you because He loves you.
It’s a huge lie of Satan to deceive people into thinking that they are of no value. Don’t believe it. You have immense, immeasurable value to God. If you haven’t found Him yet just hold our your hand. His hand is waiting. And, once God’s hand has you, according to Jesus’ words in John 10:29, “My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father’s hand.”
God’s hands create, they save and they keep us, not just now, but for all eternity.