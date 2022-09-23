This is the confidence which we have before Him, that, if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests which we have asked from Him. 1 John 5:14-15
The other day I was scanning the internet and someone had posted a question: “Why do we pray?” It reminds me of the signs I sometimes see around that say, ”Prayer Changes Things.” So, the question remains, why do we pray and do our prayers change anything? Do they make a difference? Do they change God’s plan?
Our passage above is of great encouragement that when those who are truly children of God pray, God hears us. Not only that, we have confidence in His ability to answer our prayers. I do, however, want you to take note of a very important part of this passage; in fact, it is key to our understanding of what John is saying and key to understanding prayer. That key is asking ‘according to His will’.
I realize I’m dating myself here and I wonder how many of you who are reading this even know who Janis Joplin was, but, she had a song back in the day entitled “Mercedes-Benz”. It started out with the line, “Oh, Lord, won’t you buy me a Mercedes-Benz” and went on from there to use additional silly examples. There are misconceptions of God in Christendom today where well meaning folks have misunderstood our passage and interpreted it to mean that we can ask anything we want of God and He will give it to us. They overlook that key part of Verse 14 where it makes clear just how we are to ask of God.
We know that the Bible tells us that God desires good for us. But we sometimes forget that He wants good for us according to the plan He has for our lives. When one’s desires don’t line up with His plan, well then, it can result in a tailspin of the faith. Some have even walked away from the faith because God just doesn’t fit into the box they have created for living their lives their own way. They just can’t accept that He has a higher plan and purpose. They just won’t yield to His control.
The truth is that God has a marvelous plan for our lives. I’ve repeated that so many times in these columns that by now you should expect me to say it! But, I say it because it’s true. Our prayers don’t change God. To believe that is to believe that He would have to improve Himself or that His first way of thinking was somehow deficient and that contradicts what Scripture clearly tells us about God. Instead, our prayers simply bring us closer to His will for our lives. As we mature in Christ and understand the faith-life better, our prayers and our expectations of life mature right along with us. We might ask for something at one point in our lives and God may not answer that prayer the way we’d like or even at all. James 4:3 says, “You ask and do not receive, because you ask with the wrong motives, so that you may spend what you request on your pleasures.” God may not give us what we think is best because He is waiting to give us His best. And, He may wait to answer prayers until we have matured enough to understand more of what His best for us is.
We pray because prayer is our communication with God. It brings us closer to Him and draws us into a better understanding of His nature and character. We are encouraged when we see prayers answered because it shows us how God is at work in the lives of believers. We pray because we need that intimacy with God. We pray because Jesus did, and because it is the example He set for us, and our strongest desire should be to become more like Him.