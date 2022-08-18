PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Glenn Key, a Sunday school teacher for almost 30 years, has completed his new book, "Simple Steps for Salvation, Our Ministry and Maturing in Christ."
The book is a compelling opus that guides an average church member on their road to maturity in Jesus Christ. It includes scripture quotations and furthermore elaborates God's desired structure for families, governments, and also for the church. Everything that's written in this work is good for one's spiritual journey.
Key shares, "This book and the scriptures used show that God is not willing that any person should perish but that all should come to repentance (11 Peter 3:9) and that Jesus paid for all sins for all people for salvation purposes; that is, to be born into God's family as newborn babies. After being born again and by believing the scriptures we've used in this book, you will be on the road to growth from babyhood toward maturity in Christ. The scriptures used in this book will especially help the average church member and the Sunday school teacher in their journey to be like Jesus."
