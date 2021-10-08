“He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation: for by Him all things were created, both in the heavens and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones, or dominions, or rulers, or authorities — all things have been created through Him and for Him.” Colossians 1:15-17
I love Fall. It’s my favorite season. As I was sitting out on our deck this morning, the sun was rising over my mountains behind clouds in the midst of falling rain. It was just beautiful and, as I so often do, I was praising God for His artistry.
In our passage above we see that all things were created through and for Jesus Christ. Just think about that for a moment. In Genesis 1 we see evidence of the trinity in creation. As we read the first two chapters of Genesis outlining the creation of everything we know and even places and things we don’t, we have to take note of how that happened:
“Then God said, ‘Let there be light’; and there was light.” Just pause and let that sink in. Genesis goes on to tell us about every other aspect of creation that God simply “said” or “spoke” into existence. Just by the power of His voice. I find that simply awe-inspiring. God spoke and the heavens and earth were formed. God spoke and the sun, moon and stars were placed in the heavens. God spoke and animals and man were created. And, dear readers, so it is with us.
In Psalm 139:13-16 we see a beautiful picture of this:
“For You created my innermost parts; You wove me in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks to You, because I am awesomely and wonderfully made; wonderful are Your works, And my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from You when I was made in secret, and skillfully formed in the depths of the earth; Your eyes have seen my formless substance; and in Your book were written all the days that were ordained for me, when as yet there was not one of them.”
Many years ago I had the privilege and the blessing of being asked to lead a Bible study in a women’s halfway recovery house. I’ll never forget that experience. In the first class I explained the nature and attributes of God and shared that Psalm within the context of how God does not make mistakes. A beautiful young woman looked at me with disbelief. As her eyes filled with tears she said incredulously, “So does that mean I’m not a mistake?”
Oh how my heart broke over her question! All Allison’s life she had been told she was an accident; that she should never have been born. And, here I was telling her that she had a heavenly Father who loved her unconditionally and everlastingly and who had purposely created her.
Allison grew so much. She made a profession of faith and I had the blessing of seeing her get baptized. What an amazing story! She went from living on the streets, prostituting herself for drugs, to being free in Christ and living in victory.
I had intended to go in a different direction today but I believe God laid it on my heart to share this instead. Are you reading this and believing as Allison did? Have you been told you are a mistake? I believed that lie growing up, finding out I’d been adopted in a hurtful way. But, there could be nothing further from the truth.
You were born because God wanted you to be born. He created you; numbered every hair on your head and every cell in your body. He created you with a purpose and plan for your life.
Throughout our lives God will continue to perfect the work He began in us; a work that begins at the moment of salvation and continues until we go someday to be with Him. Fall reminds me that life has seasons but through all of them, God is right there doing His work in our lives; working out His plan. I’m so thankful that He does!