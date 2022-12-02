GOSPEL MUSIC NOTES Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANTIOCH METHODISTThe Scott Family will be singing at Antioch Methodist Church on Sunday , Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served following the singing. Pastor David Gibbs welcomes all.COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIPEric Jenkins and The Forgiven will sing at Community Fellowship Church on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. Pastor Ray Shelton invites everyone. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scott Family Methodist David Gibbs Christianity Antioch Methodist Church Refreshment Following Gospel Music Eric Jenkins Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Barber Shop Feeds Tusculum Student Athletes Tennessee woman restores dozens of antique sewing machines Long-Time Kingsley Avenue FWB Pastor Announces Retirement Ukrainian Family Finds Safe Haven In Chuckey MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Lady Huskies Pull Away From Surgoinsville