Several students and staff with Greeneville Adventist Academy took part in a mission trip to the Dominican Republic this past semester.
There were 38 participants from Greeneville who took part in the Seventh-day Adventist mission that took place Jan. 18 to Feb. 1.
During the trip, the group partnered with Maranatha Volunteers International, a global outreach organization that strives to fulfill requests for construction assistance. The DR mission project helped with the construction of two churches in the Caribbean nation.
Also during the trip, the group members also assisted with free vision-care clinics and held student-led revival meetings.
“Our days were filled with much rewarding work for the Lord,” said Angela Emde, the mission trip sponsor and a teacher at Greeneville Adventist Academy. “We praise God that the high school class could go on this mission trip and minister to the people of the Dominican Republic,” she added.
During the vision clinics, which were led by Greeneville eye physician Dr. Brad Emde, there were 970 patients who received free exams. Additionally, 1,490 pairs of glasses and sunglasses were given away during the seven free clinics.
GAA student Kaillie Payne said she was able to witness firsthand the joy of restoring sight to the blind. After dispensing glasses to a patient, Payne said the patient’s “face lit up and she started to cry. She got up and gave us all hugs and kisses ... I was so glad we could help her.”
At the construction site, the GAA students worked eight days helping to build block walls for a church. On the last day of their trip, they helped to put up the roof of the new church. The students also helped to prep and paint the exterior and interior of another church.
GAA student Lillybeth Andrus said, “On our first Sabbath there, it was little more than a concrete foundation and one line of bricks along the boundary with a tarp. However, by the time we had left, the walls had been completed. I could see bricks that I had laid, mortar that I had spread, and I could point out the places where I had helped tie rebar. All the people were so happy, and it was such a blessing to see the joy on their faces as they walked into a literal house of God.”
Another student, Ellie Rose Emde added, “I smiled because I had helped build a church for my extended family in Christ.”
In addition to their work on the church construction projects, the students conducted outdoor revival meetings in the evenings during their trip. The juniors and seniors preached a 9-part youth sermon series on the saving grace of Jesus as found through the parables. Freshmen and sophomores provided children’s stories and health talks.
“Every single night of the series, the children were consistent to come, and the population of children seemed to grow as time went on,” said GAA student Morgan Spillman. “Seeing the eagerness of these kids to come and listen was very impactful for me. As a kid, I went to church because my parents dragged me with them. Most of these children were there without parents!”
Classmate Kenny Mathews added, “Every night of the revival series there were always more kids than adults. They were like the little children who came to hear Jesus.”
Another student, Sebastian Hurtado, recalled, “There was one faithful attendant whose name was Jorge Luis. That first night as we gave out the song books for song service, we watched as he read through all the lyrics of all the songs with such interest. He continued to come every night with his little puppy and even went to one of our vision clinics.
“He always paid great attention to the sermons and listened carefully,” Hurtado continued. “I talked to him every night and kept inviting him to the next meeting. And then the last night came, and he went forward for baptism! I know we all prayed for him, and we saw God work in him. After his baptism I looked him in the eye and told him that I’d see him again in heaven one day, given that this would be the last time I ever see him on earth. And it just made me so happy inside to see him make that decision for Christ.”
Emmie Grace Emde summed it up: “I went to the Dominican Republic expecting to encounter new foods, adventures, language barriers, memories, cold showers, and miracles. I expected to see God, and I did. Because I went to the Dominican expecting to see God, my eyes were open to see Him work. My expectations were not only fulfilled, but also exceeded. I know 100% that God was with us in the Dominican Republic. I saw faith grow, relationships strengthen, prayers answered, and my own walk with God reach a new level.”