“Praising God: A Book of Devotions through the Book of Psalms For Senior Adults and Senior Couples,” a new book by Gerry Sensanbaugh, has been released by RoseDog Books.
“Praising God” is a devotional book customized for senior adults and senior couples. Author Gerry Sensanbaugh looks at the Psalms after years of experiencing life and living a life with spouses, family, and friends that God brought into her life.
Each devotional comes from Psalms, her favorite book, because it covers everything life brings to us, a release says. Joy and praises, sorrow and tears, sin and repentance, fear and doubts, love, grace, and mercy — whatever her need for the day, she can find the answers in Psalms.
The devotionals are short and to the point.
About the Author
Gerry Sensanbaugh grew up in Texas with her mother’s Christian example and her older brother. When Sensanbaugh was twelve years old, she made a public profession of faith and began assisting teaching in a primary Sunday school class. She has been teaching and leading classes of all ages since that time, in Sunday school, Discipleship Training, home Bible studies, nursing homes and Bible conferences. She believes teaching is the gift God has given her because she loves telling others what she has learned from God’s Holy word. She has taught senior adults for the past thirty years.
“Praising God” is a 190-page paperback with a retail price of $16 (eBook $11). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4467-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, go to dorrancepressroom.com/praising-god/ bookstore at rosedogbookstore.com/praising-god/.