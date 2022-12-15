A handbell concert will kick off a week of Christmas celebrations at Mt. Bethel Christian Church on Sunday, Dec. 18.
The service will begin at 6 p.m.
The concert will feature Don Brandon, a music minister for more than 40 years, who will perform holiday music using more than 44 bells. The one-hour concert promises to be "a fun-filled evening of holiday music, both religious and secular," church officials say in a news release. "Plus the audience will be able to look at the bells up close and ask questions."
Mt. Bethel will continue its Christmas celebrations on Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m., with a program, entitled “Twas the Night Before the Night Before Christmas”. This one-hour presentation of music, readings and scripture will "remind all of us that Jesus Christ is the reason for the true joy of this holiday time," the release adds.
On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, the week of celebrations of Christ’s birth will conclude with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship at 10:30 a.m.
"We welcome all to join us as we glorify and remember the true meaning of Christmas," officials add in the release.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church is located at 361 Clear Springs Road in Limestone. For more information, check the church Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.