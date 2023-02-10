Black Churches Grant

Rev. Monica Marshall browses a room containing artifacts of the church’s history at the Varick Memorial AME Zion Church, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Recently, a fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States formally revealed the first 35 houses of worship that will receive financial grants totaling $4 million.

 AP Photo/John Minchillo

Trending Recipe Videos



Aaron Morrison is a New York City-based member of the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team. Follow him on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ aaronlmorrison.