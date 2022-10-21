Hope Center client Hollie Fraser, shown holding her son, Owen, was presented a $20,000 scholarship by Ashley Bratcher, who starred in the movie “Unplanned.” The scholarship, sponsored by Heartbeat International, is awarded to single mothers to help them continue their higher education. Fraser is studying nursing at Carson-Newman University.
Hope Center client Hollie Fraser was surprised Oct. 10 with a $20,000 scholarship to help her continue her education at Carson-Newman University.
The “Unplanned” movie scholarship was provided to Fraser in partnership with Heartbeat International. She was nominated for the honor by Pam Crank, executive director of the Hope Center, a Christian-based crisis pregnancy center in Greeneville.
“This scholarship is awarded to help single mothers continue their dreams of pursuing an education,” a news release from the Hope Center states.
After surviving the 2012 Colorado movie theatre shooting, Fraser said in the release that she decided to pursue nursing in order “to be there for the people on their hardest day, when they don’t have somebody that is there for them.”
Ashley Bratcher, who starred in the movie “Unplanned” was on hand to present the scholarship to Fraser.
“We got a lot of applications, and Hollie’s was a standout because of the relationship she has with the Hope Center and the trauma in her life that she has overcome,” Bratcher said in the release.