More than 16,000 diapers and 164 packages of baby wipes were distributed to 82 families during the Hope Center’s 2nd annual Diaper Drive-By held July 21 at the Christian-based crisis pregnancy center, located at 314 Tusculum Blvd., in Greeneville. For more details about the facility, call 423-638-5433.
Photo Special to the Sun
Representatives of The Hope Center are shown providing free diapers and baby wipes to an attendee of the 2nd annual Diaper Drive-By.
The Hope Center held its 2nd annual Diaper Drive-By on July 21.
The event provided 82 families with free diapers and baby wipes, a news release from event organizers said.
“This amounted to approximately 16,000 diapers being distributed along with 164 packages of baby wipes,” organizers said in the release.
“This is one way that the Hope Center meets a need in the community,” organizers added. “With the rising costs of these items, we wanted to be a blessing and give back to our community.”
The Hope Center is a Christian-based, crisis pregnancy center, located at 314 Tusculum Blvd., in Greeneville. The facility offers confidential pregnancy testing and other services at no-cost to anyone who needs it.
The center accepts donations of new baby items for their boutique. Monetary donations can also be made on the facility’s website at hopecentergreeneville.com.
For more details about the Hope Center or to seek services, call 423-638-5433.