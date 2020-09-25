In His Presence will have an open house event Sunday, Sept. 27, starting with worship at 10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. The church is located at 2610 Warrensburg Road.
Snack food and chili will be served after the 10 a.m. service until 3 p.m. Those attending can meet the Rev. Douglas D. Gibson and his wife, Colleen. Gibson is a retired military chaplain. He is also starting a counseling center in the church as well. The church is looking for a music leader.
For more information about In His Presence Chapel contact Fr Douglas D. Gibson by phone at 423-241-3107 or by mail 654 Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.