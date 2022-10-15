Dr. Ryan Mullins, an internationally known philosopher, will speak the Morristown campus of Walters State Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m., in the theatre of the Judge William H. Inman Humanities Complex.
“We are thrilled to host this accomplished and respected philosopher,” said Dr. Matthew Baddorf, assistant professor of philosophy, in a WSCC news release. “He is a philosopher and a theologian who has completed research across America and Europe.
During his talk, Mullins will “explore the dark side of divine empathy, considering whether an empathetic God would empathize with the creepy emotions of human beings, and whether we can hold on both to the idea that God empathizes and that God is purely good,” the release says.
No reservations or tickets are needed. This is part of Walters State’s International Festival, which will be celebrated throughout the month of October.