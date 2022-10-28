Dr. Yosef Garfinkel

Dr. Yosef “Yossi” Garfinkel, a professor of archaeology at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, will discuss the importance of Lachish in and its connections to biblical history on Monday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m., in the Meen Center lecture hall. The program is free and open to the public.

 Photo via Tusculum University

Trending Recipe Videos