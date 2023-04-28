Jesus Fest 2023 Set This Weekend In Elizabethton Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Calvary Chapel of the Tri-Cities, along with Turning Point USA Faith, will present Jesus Fest 2023 this weekend in Elizabethton.The event is a coming together of all Bible preaching churches in the Tri-Cities region, organizers say.Hours will be Saturday, April 29, for the festival, from 1 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, for a church service, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,Festival activities will include worship music, guest pastors, food, a prayer tent, children’s activities, a bible giveaway, and a blessing of the bikes, organizers say.Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for seating.Other sponsors of the event include Tennessee U-Turn for Christ, Biblical Citizenship, Patriot Advertising and the Cavalry Bible Institute. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion The Bible Advertising Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes