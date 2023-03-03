The movie “Jesus Revolution,” produced by the same people who created the popular Christian movie, “I Can Only Imagine” and other hits, is now showing in a Greeneville theater and in theaters across the nation.
“Jesus Revolution” tells the story of well-known evangelist and author Greg Laurie’s coming of age and the start of the Jesus Movement under the late Pastor Chuck Smith.
Pastor Smith launched the Calvary Chapel movement known for its Bible expository verse-by-verse teaching, and outreach to hippies and other people living on the fringes of society during the Sixties.
The movie premiered across the U.S last week (Feb. 24.) It’s currently showing at the AMC Classic Towne Crossing 8 movie theater on Highway 11-E next to Aubrey’s Restaurant, and at AMC theaters in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol.
On evangelist Laurie’s Harvest Ministries website the day the movie was released theatrically, a news release from the movie’s producers stated the following:
“We did not see it coming, though we have been praying for revival since we first began ‘Jesus Revolution’ over seven years ago. As filmmakers, we marvel at how God is at work. ‘Jesus Revolution’ opens in theaters tonight. If any part of you has wished you could experience what’s happened at (the spontaneous youth-led Asbury revival in Kentucky), we hope this film will stir that flame—and help all of us catch the vision for revival like this in our own churches, our own cities, our own families, our own lives.
“These early days of awakening are beyond human control, and we’re filled with wonder at the miraculous timing as thousands have experienced a taste of revival this week (in Kentucky). We’re humbled to be part of this moment in history. And we hope to see you at the theaters.”
Kelsey Grammer plays the role of Pastor Smith in the movie. Jonathan Roumie, a familiar face in the role of Jesus in the hit online series, “The Chosen,” plays a hippie street preacher in “Jesus Revolution.”
According to Movie Insider, the film “is the story of one young hippie’s quest in the 1970s for belonging and liberation that leads not only to peace, love, and rock and roll, but that sets into motion a new counterculture crusade—a Jesus Movement—changing the course of history.”Inspired by a true movement, Jesus Revolution tells the story of a young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) being raised by his struggling mother, Charlene (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) in the 1970s. Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie-street-preacher, and Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) who have thrown open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds (is a great) spiritual awakening in American history. Rock and roll, newfound love, and a twist of faith lead to a Jesus Revolution that turns one counterculture movement into a revival that changes the world.”
Gary Hall is the senior pastor of Calvary Chapel Greeneville on West Main Street.
In a February interview, Hall said of the Jesus Movement, “I heard it happened during the Sixties, and many people came to the Lord at that time.
“Chuck Smith was a faithful man of God who taught the Word (the Bible). His style, which spawned over 1,000 Calvary Chapel churches across the country and even internationally, was known as ‘Simply teaching the Word simply.’ He realized that people’s lives grow under the teaching of the Word of God.”
Hall stated, “One of the hallmarks of the revolution was that there was a sense of love and unity. Today, we still reach out to all people, even younger people who struggle and have their differences.
“’The work of God is still going on today (at Calvary Chapel Greeneville) through the teaching of the Word, and the love of God. Two people got saved today.”
Pastor Smith died in 2013 from lung cancer at the age of 86. Pastor Smith’s recorded sermons can still be heard in Greene County on the Christian radio station, Truth FM (91.1), from 9 a.m to 9:30 a.m., and from 11:30 p.m.-midnight Monday through Friday.
Greg Laurie can be heard on Truth FM Monday through Friday at 2:30 a.m.-3 a.m.
John Springer, of Chuckey, was one of the so-called Jesus Followers, or Jesus Freaks, that flocked to Smith’s church in Costa Mesa, CA in the late Sixties.
Springer, 72, is now the owner of Main Street Country Store Antiques in Morristown, after following a long career in the corporate world.
He stated in an interview on Sunday, “The ‘Fires of Awakening’ descending onto the hearts of both believers and non-believers in the Sixties generation began the Jesus Revolution.”
Springer said he was saved in June 1969.
“So many in the Sixties generation were called hippies, but we were Jesus Followers, Jesus Freaks (who looked like the hippies with our long hair, beards and bare feet), who showed up uninvited at Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa filled with the love of God.
“We were free spirits, and coming to the Lord ... We were free to fly and witness ... (The Jesus Movement) was so dynamic.”