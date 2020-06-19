”Not that I have already obtained it or have already become perfect, but I press on so that I may lay hold of that for which also I was laid hold of by Christ Jesus. Brethren, I do not regard myself as having laid hold of it yet; but one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and reaching forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 3:12-14
“Keep your eye on the ball!” I shouted to my 3-year-old grandson as he swung the baseball bat wildly. He swung again and again with such force that he completely turned 360 degrees around and fell down. Each time he fell, he got back up with such determination, and finally, he made contact and the ball flew into the air. He jumped up and down with excitement, but then hesitated, unsure what to do next.
How often I’ve been in that exact same place in my own life. It’s easy to be filled with self-doubt and uncertainty. Life happens, and we ask ourselves what we should do next. The problem is that we so often don’t go first to our heavenly Father and ask him, “Lord, what should I do?”
Do you know that God has the answers to all your questions? He has solutions for every problem. Have you ever heard folks say that the Bible isn’t relevant for today? Not so! None of the problems in our world today are new. There were murders, and sexual immorality of all kinds, hypocrisy, and every sin known to man from the earliest recordings of man. There was pain and injustice, riots and slavery, prejudice and infidelity. Satan may put a different “face” on the evil in the world, but, the basic tenets are unchanged. Evil is just simply evil, and it has existed since the original sin. But, that’s not where God wants our attention to be.
I love what Paul says here in Philippians 3. Basically, he’s exhorting us about where our focus should be: not on the things that surround us, not on the past, but on the future. We are pressing on, reaching for the prize, folks, and the prize is the hope that the worlds needs to know about: salvation through Christ alone and being with him for all eternity.
Knowing this is a “perspective changer.” Rather than focusing on the troubled times surrounding us and being anxious we can see these times and incredible opportunities. People are seeking. They are looking for answers. God has them! They are looking for something to believe in. We can show them that God is real! They want to see wrongs righted. So does God, and he has a plan to do exactly that, and it’s a marvelous plan. He has the only future and hope that our hurting world needs.
If you’re unsure about anything in your life, turn to God. If you need wisdom, ask and he will give it to you. If you are hurting, he is your comfort, and if you are fearful, he is your peace. He is your protection and he spreads his banner over you as he walks beside you in battle. Things are not hopeless. We don’t need to be unsure about our next move. We need to share the hope that comes only through gospel of Jesus Christ with a hurting world.
Sometimes it does seem like it would be easier to just stay in bed, pull the covers over our heads and not get out. Life is hard, but God never promised us it wouldn’t be. In John 17:15. Jesus prayed, “I do not ask You to take them out of the world, but to keep them from the evil one.” God left us a helper in the Holy Spirit and the promise that he is with us always, until the end of the age. So, put on the Ephesians 6 armor of God, pick up your bat and swing at the balls life throws you. He won’t turn you in circles. He’s got His hands right over yours and He won’t let go.