Therefore, since we also have such a great cloud of witnesses surrounding us, let’s rid ourselves of every obstacle and the sin which so easily entangles us, and let’s run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking only at Jesus, the originator and perfecter of the faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Hebrews 12:1-2
“Put your hands on each side of your eyes. I want you to look at me and nothing else!” I was watching my four-year-old grandson’s first swimming lesson with a popular, local instructor yesterday. She went on to explain to the kids in the class why it was important for them to pay attention to her so that they would be safe in the water and not drown. It reminded me of this passage. How much better life would be if we could just do what she said and what the author of Hebrews said; keep our eyes upon Jesus.
Life is full of unexpected twists and turns and also full of distractions. It’s so easy to lose our focus, isn’t it? Our prayer life is one of those things that comes to mind. Have you ever experienced the many distractions that come when you are trying to pray or make time to pray? Do you understand that those distractions are most often the enemy’s attempts to prevent you from praying? Satan would like nothing better than to distract us from talking to our heavenly father. But, if we can just keep our eyes upon Jesus! If we could just do as Maryanne said; put our hands on either side of our face and block out everything but the sweetness of the Lord, how much better our lives would be.
Sin, of course, is another distraction that pulls us away from having that focus. In our passage, the author defines sin as an obstacle that can easily entangle us. Satan has many tactics. He can’t read our minds or our thoughts but he can observe the patterns of our lives and throw stumbling blocks our way. He is evil through and through and is continually going before God to accuse us. But, we need to resist him because the Bible says that if we resist the devil he will flee. (James 4:7). As our author says, we need to rid ourselves of sin so that we can run the race. What race? This race would be the Christian walk or journey we are on. The Bible calls it “sanctification.”
The term for sanctification as used in the New Covenant is HAGIOSMOS and means basically set apart, in the sense of being set apart from all else and dedicated for God’s use. This work of grace at salvation sets the believer apart as separate from and holy to God. Understanding this is powerful. Sanctification is a process that begins at the moment of salvation and continues until we take our final breath. So, how does sanctification happen?
In John 17:17, it is the “word” that sanctifies us. In this verse the word, the Bible, is the instrument by which God sanctifies us. So, reading and studying the Bible; familiarizing ourselves with what it says and allowing it to change our hearts is how we are sanctified. In the Bible, we have so much encouragement from the men and women it speaks of. The author of Hebrews mentions that great cloud of witnesses. What he is referring to are all those people who have lived before us or maybe even those who are alive and mentoring us now. One of the common characteristics of those people whose examples we desire to emulate is that they keep their eyes upon Jesus. They have a single purpose in life and that is to live for Him.
We are all examples. It is my hope and prayer to be a godly example for those I come into contact with. I’m certainly far from being perfect, but, if even one person’s life is touched to follow Jesus by my own, I consider that one of life’s greatest blessings.