Kingsport’s LampLight Theatre is presenting “In the Way,” a retelling of the biblical story of Job, now through Sept. 25.
Show times are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.
Set in 1920s Appalachia, Job is represented in the musical by a young woman named Johanna, a theater news release states.
“Her mother and coal-mining father, Bella and Zeke, instilled their love for God and family into Johanna and her three younger siblings,” the release says. “Their unofficial “Mamaw” Ruby always brings herbal remedies and laughter into their home.
“In spite of their financial situation, Johanna is set to have a bright future in front of her with a scholarship to school and her fiancé, Ben, by her side,” the release continues. “Johanna has countless reasons to praise God for His blessings, until tragedy hits and her life is drastically changed forever.
“Will Johanna continue to sing how great God is even when things have all gone wrong? Can she continue standing for God when some of those closest to her begin accusing her of secret sins? Thankfully, the God on the Mountain top is also the God, ‘In the Valley,’” the release says.
The play’s writer and director, Stephanie Davidson says she drew inspiration for the show through two things: “I can’t help but to look at the beautiful backdrop that we live in and think about our rich mountain heritage. Secondly, the stories in the Bible are more than just stories of the past. They are still relevant today. So I chose to combine those two elements and hope that people will see that our God from the Bible is still the same God today.”
This show features many favorite hymns and bluegrass music as well as original music.
“In the Valley” is being performed on weekends through Sept. 25.
LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad St., in Kingsport.
Admission is $15 adults, $13 senior adults, $10 students, and free for children 5 and under. Group rates are available.
Doors open one hour prior to the show. A dinner theatre add-on option will be available on Saturday, Sept. 17.
For reservations or other details, contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766 or go online to www.lamplighttheatre.com.